Blockstream announced to release of its much-awaited sidechain technology

The Sidechain Elements is focused on being an interoperable blockchain network on which users can do a variety of settlements.



The Blockstream’s sidechain prototype therefore has much to offer to this evolving new and seasoned markets, especially for Nasdaq and NYSE that are currently taking huge interest in Bitcoin’s public ledger system to improve their settlement periods. However, the sidechain project is still undergoing a rigorous testing exercise, for which Blockstream has decided to open source it for further reviews.



“With the release of Sidechain Elements, Blockstream is moving this effort into the community,” the company blogged. “We’re inviting developers to work with us, to test and use the code for their projects, and to share their proposals and code for additional capabilities.”