Commodity Technical Strategist On GOLD

GOLD: Faces Downside Pressure With Warning





GOLD: Having maintained a third week of declines the past week, GOLD now faces the risk of more weakness in the new week. However, a halt in decline may occur at its key support. Support comes in at the 1,162.00 level where a break will aim at the 1,140.00 level. A cut through here will open the door for move lower towards the 1,120.00 level. Below here if seen could trigger further downside pressure towards the 1,100.00 level. Its weekly RSI is bearish and pointing higher supporting this view. Conversely, resistance resides at the 1,180.00 level where a break will aim at the 1,200.00 followed by the 1,210.00 level. A violation of here will turn attention to the 1,224.00 level followed by the 1,250.00 level. All in all, GOLD continues to face corrective weakness threats.