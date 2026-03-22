Top 5 High-Impact Economic Events This Week (March 23–29, 2026)

As markets navigate a busy week of economic data and central bank communications, traders should prepare for heightened volatility around key releases. Below are the five most impactful events from the economic calendar that could drive significant moves across forex, equity, and commodity markets. All times are in UTC.

1. Japan Core CPI & CPI excl. Food and Energy y/y

Date & Time: March 23, 23:30 UTC

Currency: JPY

Forecast: Core CPI 2.0% y/y; CPI excl. Food & Energy 2.6% y/y

Why it matters: Japanese inflation data remains critical for Bank of Japan policy expectations. With the BoJ cautiously normalizing monetary policy, any deviation from forecasts could trigger sharp moves in JPY pairs and Asian equity markets. A hotter-than-expected print may fuel speculation about further rate adjustments, while a cooler reading could reinforce dovish expectations.

2. BoJ Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes

Date & Time: March 24, 23:50 UTC

Currency: JPY

Why it matters: The minutes from the Bank of Japan's latest policy meeting provide valuable insights into policymakers' deliberations on inflation, growth, and future policy steps. Traders will scrutinize the language for clues about the timing and pace of potential policy normalization. Unexpected hawkish or dovish tones can cause immediate volatility in JPY crosses and Japanese government bonds.

3. ECB President Lagarde Speech

Date & Time: March 25, 08:45 UTC

Currency: EUR

Why it matters: Speeches by ECB President Christine Lagarde are closely watched for signals on the eurozone's monetary policy trajectory. With inflation dynamics and growth concerns at the forefront, any commentary on the pace of policy adjustments, economic outlook, or financial stability can move EUR/USD and European equity indices. Markets will listen for hints about the ECB's reaction function to incoming data.

4. US Initial Jobless Claims

Date & Time: March 26, 12:30 UTC

Currency: USD

Forecast: 205K (vs. previous 216K)

Why it matters: Weekly US jobless claims are a timely indicator of labor market health and a key input for Federal Reserve policy expectations. A significant miss versus forecasts can trigger immediate volatility in USD pairs, US Treasury yields, and equity markets. Given the Fed's data-dependent stance, this release often sets the tone for risk sentiment into the weekend.

5. Eurozone CPI & HICP y/y

Date & Time: March 27, 08:00 UTC

Currency: EUR

Forecast: CPI 2.3% y/y; HICP 2.5% y/y

Why it matters: Friday's eurozone inflation data is arguably the week's most critical release. With the ECB balancing inflation control against growth risks, the CPI print will heavily influence expectations for future policy moves. A surprise in either direction could drive substantial moves in EUR crosses, European bonds, and global risk assets as traders reassess the ECB's policy path.

⚠️ Geopolitical Risk Alert: Iran–US Tensions

Escalating geopolitical tensions between Iran and the United States have introduced significant uncertainty to global energy markets. Oil and natural gas prices are experiencing extreme volatility due to supply disruption fears and risk-off sentiment. We strongly advise caution when trading crude oil, Brent, natural gas, and related energy instruments this week. Slippage, gap risks, and sudden reversals are highly probable.

Stay alert around these events—liquidity can thin and spreads widen, increasing execution risk. Proper risk management is essential during high-impact news periods.

If you use technical tools in trading, it's important that they account for market context—including periods of high volatility.