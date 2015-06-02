AUDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Cash Rate, RBA Rate Statement and 84 pips price movement

- past data is 2.00%
- forecast data is 2.00%
- actual data is 2.00% according to the latest press release
if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries. Short term interest rates are the paramount factor in currency valuation - traders look at most other indicators merely to predict how rates will change in the future.
==========
"The Federal Reserve is expected to start increasing
its policy rate later this year, but some other major
central banks are continuing to ease policy. Hence,
global financial conditions remain very accommodative.
Despite some increases in bond yields recently, long-term
borrowing rates for sovereigns and creditworthy private
borrowers remain remarkably low."
"Having eased monetary policy last month, the Board
today judged that leaving the cash rate unchanged was
appropriate at this meeting. Information on economic
and financial conditions to be received over the period
ahead will inform the Board's assessment of the
outlook and hence whether the current stance of policy
will most effectively foster sustainable growth and
inflation consistent with the target."
==========