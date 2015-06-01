Weekly economic calendar June 1-5

The starting week has a busy economic calendar in comparison with the previous one. European Central Bank, Reserve Bank of Australia, Bank of England are to review their interest rates. Bank of England will release its consumer inflation estimates and any possible changes in the Asset Purchase Program. Moreover, markets will expect euro zone’s final GDP for Q1 and will closely watch OPEC's meeting at the end of this week.



Monday, June 1



The euro zone is to release final data on manufacturing sector growth.

Germany's preliminary data on consumer prices will be out.



The Institute of Supply Management is to release data on U.S. manufacturing activity.

The final Manufacturing PMIs for US, Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Italy and Eurozone as a whole will be out for May.

Tuesday, June 2



The euro zone is to release preliminary data on consumer prices, while Spain and Germany are to release the latest employment reports.

In the U.K., the PMI Construction for May and the Mortgage Approvals for April will be announced.

The U.S. is to report on factory orders.

Overnight, the Reserve Bank of Australia will publish its Rate Statement with no major changes expected.

Wednesday, June 3



The euro zone is to release final data on service sector growth, as well as data on retail sales.

Italy’s unemployment rate for April is scheduled.

The ECB will announce its interest rates decision, as well as its monetary policy statement accompanied with a press conference by ECB president Mario Draghi.



The U.S. is to release the ADP non-farm payrolls report, while looks at private sector jobs growth.

The U.S. is also to release the monthly trade report and later in the day the ISM is to report on service sector activity.

Thursday, June 4



The BoE interest rate decision and asset purchase facility are expected.



The U.S. is to release the weekly report on initial jobless claims.

Friday, June 5



In the euro area, Germany is to release data on factory orders.

In the U.K., Bank of England will release the consumer inflation expectations.



Eurostat will release the final Euro area’s GDP, indicating how the economy performed in the first quarter of 2015.

The U.S. is to release the closely watched government report on nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate and average earnings.

In Canada, the unemployment rate, the participation rate and the net change in employment for May will be posted.

Moreover, Friday will see the meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries which will be closely watched for oil prices indications.



June 5 is also the deadline for Greece to make the payment to the IMF.

