Weekly digest May 25-29: Main coverage from latest predictions on Fed rate hike to FIFA scandal and its consequences

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Dim growth and inflation put the Fed into a difficult situation. What are the latest rate hike predictions?
- MQL5 Blogs: Lacklustre growth and inflation put Fed into difficult situation - Analyst
- MQL5 Blogs: Next week is crucial for dollar - Analysis
- MarketWatch: Fatal flaw in GDP? Investors latch onto new tool to track economy
- CNBC: Fed rate hike will spur economic growth: Economist
- Economic Times: Investors take heart, US Fed rate hike in 2015 unlikely: Christopher Wood, CLSA
- WHBL: Fed rate hike in 2015 not consistent with mandate: Kocherlakota
- Reuters: FED'S WILLIAMS: 'We're likely raising interest rates later this year'
- Business Insider: The Fed has 'thrown the gauntlet down' and the market is reacting
This week's main events, analysis: FIFA scandal; How Greece, Spain and Poland shake Europe's foundations; Why traders think it is high time to buy financials
- BBC News: Why aren't sponsors tougher on Fifa?
- Euronews: Visa latest sponsor to mull pulling plug on FIFA
- Bloomberg: Blatter’s Support Splinters as FIFA President Blames Sore Losers
- Guardian: Greek bank deposits hit decade low, as recession confirmed
- MQL5 Blogs: Heard from traders: Europe's bank rally is just beginning. Buy financials
- MQL5 Blogs: Greece, Spain and Poland: tremors in Europe's foundations and source of markets' jitters
- MarketWatch: Spain’s protest vote a sign of a fracturing eurozone
- MarketWatch: Grexit could happen, says IMF’s Lagarde
- Bloomberg: Greece Told Budget a Red Line for Creditors Venting at G-7
- Deutsche Welle: Swiss economy contracts as franc strengthens
- MQL5 Blogs: Report: Private wealth soars in China
Commodity and forex market news: Fed-dollar relationships; Potential for gold in euros; China's giant gold fund; OPEC - U.S. shale oil standoff
- MarketWatch: Is the Fed really trying to undermine the U.S. dollar?
- MQL5 Blogs: IMF: Yuan is no longer undervalued; Chances to win reserve currency status increase
- MQL5 Blogs: The New York Times technology and finance reporter Nathaniel Popper about Goldman Sachs and Bitcoin
- MQL5 Blogs: Commerzbank: U.S. gold market is pressured by rate hike expectations; More potential for gold in euros
- MarketWatch: Gold can glitter if stocks hit the rocks
- Guardian: Austria’s central bank to repatriate £3.5bn of gold reserves from UK
- Kitco News: Gold Still Looks Good In Environment Of Systemic Instability – Merk
- Kitco News: RCM Sees Increase In Gold, Silver Bullion Sales But Lower Revenues In Q1
- MQL5 Blogs: China establishes huge gold fund to increase influence in global gold markets
- MQL5 Blogs: Tanker market warns oil rally is under danger; Glut is yet to be dispelled
- MarketWatch: U.S. oil is back in the money, but OPEC is not
- MQL5 Blogs: OPEC report: Global oil glut could linger for two more years
Company news: Google's Android Pay; Rosneft taking part in Venezuelan operations; German businesses warning Britain over EU exit
- Deutsche Welle: Google challenges Apple with Android Pay
- CNNMoney: Google Cardboard teams with GoPro on virtual reality
- MarketWatch: Adidas in a tough spot over FIFA scandal
- MarketWatch: Intel in talks to buy Altera for $15 billion: report
- Euronews: Rosneft takes maximum legal share of joint Venezuelan operation
- BBC News: Fiat Chrysler, Honda and BMW expand airbag recall
- BBC News: Imax to list China unit in Hong Kong
- Bloomberg: Germany Counting U.K. Exit Cost Shows Carmakers Losing
- BBC News: German business warns UK over EU vote
Self-development for traders: Biggest investing regrets; Trading price action reversals; Reasons of Lehman Brothers' collapse; Why market crashes haunt investors for years
- CNNMoney: My biggest investing regret
- MQL5 Blogs: Interview with Al Brooks, price Action day trader and the author of 'Trading Price Action Reversals'
- MQL5 Blogs: Something to Read - Trading Price Action Reversals by Al Brooks
- MarketWatch: China corrected — time to buy the Shanghai dip?
- BloombergView: The Economist Who Realized How Crazy We Are
- BloombergView: Market Crashes Haunt Investors for Decades
- Guardian: Lehman Brothers' former CEO blames bad regulations for bank's collapse