Weekly digest May 25-29: Main coverage from latest predictions on Fed rate hike to FIFA scandal and its consequences
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest May 25-29: Main coverage from latest predictions on Fed rate hike to FIFA scandal and its consequences

29 May 2015, 13:48
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: Dim growth and inflation put the Fed into a difficult situation. What are the latest rate hike predictions?

This week's main events, analysis: FIFA scandal; How Greece, Spain and Poland shake Europe's foundations; Why traders think it is high time to buy financials

Commodity and forex market news: Fed-dollar relationships; Potential for gold in euros; China's giant gold fund; OPEC - U.S. shale oil standoff

Company news: Google's Android Pay; Rosneft taking part in Venezuelan operations; German businesses warning Britain over EU exit

Self-development for traders: Biggest investing regrets; Trading price action reversals; Reasons of Lehman Brothers' collapse; Why market crashes haunt investors for years

#gold, interest rates, Fed, weekly digest, corruption, FIFA scandal