Weekly digest May 25-29: Main coverage from latest predictions on Fed rate hike to FIFA scandal and its consequences

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: Dim growth and inflation put the Fed into a difficult situation. What are the latest rate hike predictions?



This week's main events, analysis: FIFA scandal; How Greece, Spain and Poland shake Europe's foundations; Why traders think it is high time to buy financials



Commodity and forex market news: Fed-dollar relationships; Potential for gold in euros; China's giant gold fund; OPEC - U.S. shale oil standoff



Company news: Google's Android Pay; Rosneft taking part in Venezuelan operations; German businesses warning Britain over EU exit



Self-development for traders: Biggest investing regrets; Trading price action reversals; Reasons of Lehman Brothers' collapse; Why market crashes haunt investors for years

