10 reasons to be a full time trader - You can trade until you die

Being a successful trader not only means that you can make a lot of money, but much more importantly, it means you have freedom. You have freedom to essentially do what you want when you want, and you really can’t put a price on that.

2. You are a ‘lone wolf’ who takes a ‘me against the world’ mentality

3. Escaping

The life that being a full time trader would allow you to live is simply awesome. Sitting by the beach, relaxing, entering a trade occasionally throughout the month when you see a high-quality price action signal; not too bad.

4. Flexibility

You don’t have to worry about ‘missing work’ or ‘calling in sick’.



5. Family time

6. You understand the world better

Being a trader helps you understand the differences in strength of various economies around the world.

7. You make your own decisions both in the market and in life

8. You can trade until you die

9. Equal playing field for all

Trading offers a real opportunity for anyone in the world who is looking for a different path in life, a path to real freedom from today’s overly-structured societal ‘norms’.



10. Giving back

Becoming a successful trader puts you in a very unique position of being able to help other people.