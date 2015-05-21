King Abdullah II: Jordan is safe for investment despite Middle East tensions

Despite the political turmoil going on in the Middle East, King Abdullah II of Jordan is confident that Jordan is a safe destination for investment.



"We have a history over many decades of Jordan always being stable throughout the region, whatever the crises are," he said in an interview with CNBC, adding that wherever there have been problems in the area, Jordan doesn't use that as an excuse not to move forward.



"Whether it's economic reform or political reform, I keep telling our people that it's business as usual and we shouldn't shy away."

Supported by lower energy prices and looser monetary policy, Jordan's economy grew 3.1 percent in 2014, up from 2.8 percent in the previous year. The government expects 4 percent over the next two or three years with the reserves in the central banks at the highest level they have ever been.

