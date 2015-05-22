Video Manual - Factor Models in Practice by Quantitative Strategist Ernest Chan

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Factor models are well-known among long-term investors who favor stock selection models. But there are some exotic factors from which shorter term traders can also benefit. This webinar will discuss the various factor modeling techniques and the more exotic factors that researchers have recently discovered.
Ernest Chan:
- Quantitative Strategist
- He was a principal of EXP Capital Management
- Supervised Drexel-Burnhan-Lambert’s commodity department in Los Angeles
- Ph.D. in physics from Cornell University
- Managing Member of QTS Capital Management, LLC.
- Adjunct Associate Professor of Finance at Nanyang Technological University in Singapor