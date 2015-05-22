Video Manual - Factor Models in Practice by Quantitative Strategist Ernest Chan

Factor models are well-known among long-term investors who favor stock selection models. But there are some exotic factors from which shorter term traders can also benefit. This webinar will discuss the various factor modeling techniques and the more exotic factors that researchers have recently discovered.

Ernest Chan:

Quantitative Strategist



He was a principal of EXP Capital Management



Supervised Drexel-Burnhan-Lambert’s commodity department in Los Angeles



Ph.D. in physics from Cornell University



Managing Member of QTS Capital Management, LLC.



Adjunct Associate Professor of Finance at Nanyang Technological University in Singapor

Ernie Chan is the author of "Quantitative Trading: How to Build Your Own Algorithmic Trading Business" published by John Wiley & Sons in 2009.







