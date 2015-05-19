The MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform Now Available on the Stock Exchange of Thailand

At the end of the last year, we informed you about the first MetaTrader 5 launched in Thailand. One of the leading Thailand brokers Apple Wealth started offering the terminal in demo mode. Recently, the company has undertaken yet another step - now, its clients trade shares at SET (Stock Exchange of Thailand) and MAI (Market of Alternative Investment). For the first time, Thai traders have now access to the most advanced platform for a full-fledged automated Exchange trading.









"We are pleased to offer our customers the popular automated trading ecosystem with its diversity of services" - says Chonladet Khemarattana, the managing director of Apple Wealth Securities. "With the launch of MetaTrader 5, our traders receive access to the Market containing thousands of ready-made robots and indicators, as well as to the high-quality copy trading service for automated copying of signal providers' deals, the Freelance service for ordering unique trading robots and even the built-in virtual hosting".

Thus, traders have now access to everything they need for successful algorithmic trading. They can develop trading robots themselves, buy them in the Market, order from freelancers or download for free from the Code Base. The built-in MetaTrader 5 hosting service allows users to rent a virtual platform to launch Expert Advisors and indicators for 24/7 continuous operation with minimal network latency. In other words, MetaTrader 5 offers a unique "all-in-one" application providing a full cycle of the automated trading.

In the near future, Thai traders are to receive even more powerful tool. The release of the MetaTrader 5 gateway to the Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX) is almost complete. The gateway release will be announced after the successful completion of all necessary tests and certification procedures. Stay tuned!