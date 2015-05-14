The Diary Of A Layabout Trader

Thursday 14th May 2015 Ftse 100 Trades +34 Pips



The ftse opened with a lovely move south this morning compared to yesterdays frustrating open. I only traded for the first 10 mins and banked +34 pips.



As i have mentioned in a previous post that the Ftse tends to go sideways after a strong move on the open, and that's what it did for the next 30 minutes.

Towards the end of the hour it made a nice move north, But there's no way anyone could of known that! It could of just as easly continued sideways,

and if i had continued to chase it i could of ended the day instead of +34 pips , it could of been much less or even a loss! So i am quite happy to have not been

greedy and to have banked my +34 after just 10 mins! And now i can relax and go and do something else and look forward to tomorrow! BOOYAH!!!!







End Of Trading Day.

