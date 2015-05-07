From German bonds to UK election - things market players discuss today

Below are listed the main events market players will discuss during the global trading day.

UK goes to ballot box



Britons head to the ballot box today to vote in the general election. Polling stations across Britain will be open until 10 p.m. local time, traders in London will be putting in a 24-hour shift.

Struggle Greek banks lead



Trading currencies is another problem Greek banks now face. According to people with knowledge of the trades, international securities firms are cutting back credit lines.

Bunds battered



The selloff in European sovereign securities deepened on Thursday after French and Spanish debt sales added 13 billion euros ($14.7 billion) of supply into the market, as Bloomberg reported.



Earlier this morning the yield on the German 10-year climbed 19 basis points to 0.777 percent, the biggest move since August 2012.

Bond rout goes to Asia



Overnight the rout spread to Japan and Australia. Japanese bonds fell the most in almost two years and in Australia the yield on the 10-year jumped through 3 percent for the first time in 2015.

Chinese stocks cap three-day retreat after monster rally



After a monster rally throughout much of 2015, the Shanghai Composite Index just capped its biggest three-day retreat since June 2013. More and more analysts are sounding the alarm about Chinese equities.

China’s stocks capped their biggest three-day retreat since June 2013 on fears valuations are too high given an increasing supply of shares and prospects for a regulatory clampdown on margin trading.