The Diary of a Layabout Trader

Monday 4 May 2015

British bank holiday, Ftse closed, all other indices open.

Made 4 trades today. -15 , +18 , + 33, +20

The Dax is like a wild beast at the moment making big moves! I only traded the first 30 minutes. I can't help but feel that i was very lucky today, Yes i made some nice pips but i was fucking lucky, because on 2 of my trades this morning i was nearly stopped out before it luckerly turned around in my favour!

I think i will switch trading tomorrow to the Ftse 100 because it's movements are more within my comfort zone, and trading is all about being comfortable in what your doing, and the dax at the moment makes me feel very uncomfortable!! End of trading day! Time to be lazy in the garden and think about beer tonight!!

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