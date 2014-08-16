Technical analysis for USDJPY By Resistance Breakout

USDJPY Stays Range Bound

R3 Resistance Sits at .9320

Market Breakouts Signaled Over .9335

USDJPY 30min Chart





In the event that momentum subsides, the USDJPY may produce an environment conducive for a false breakout. This should always be a consideration when volatility wanes and trading for the week comes to a close. A move back below R3 resistance would signal and end of today’s current breakout and suggest a return towards a range bound market. Currently the USDJPY range measures 20 pips, and in the event of a price decline reversal traders should monitor S3 range support at 102.33.



