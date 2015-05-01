Weekly digest Apr 27 - May 1: Main events from FOMC statement to euro zone deflation
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest Apr 27 - May 1: Main events from FOMC statement to euro zone deflation

1 May 2015, 18:03
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: The Slow-Growth Fed: The central bank assures slow growth was caused by 'transitory factors'. Who is to take responsibility?

This week's main events, analysis: Dollar on worst streak; Eurozone flirting with deflation; Why Greece should be left to go bankrupt; UK GDP

Commodity market news: Too early to think oil is rebounding; Saudi royal reshuffle; Iron-ore rally

Company news: Samsung dethroning Apple; Twitter earnings; Gazprom profit plunge

Self-development for traders: Something to read; Recreational vs professional traders

#Goldman Sachs, weekly digest, FOMC, economy news, Apple Watch, EU deflation