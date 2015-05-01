Weekly digest Apr 27 - May 1: Main events from FOMC statement to euro zone deflation

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: The Slow-Growth Fed: The central bank assures slow growth was caused by 'transitory factors'. Who is to take responsibility?
- Wall Street Journal: The Slow-Growth Fed
- MQL5 Blogs: Fed meeting as last chance to narrow gap between it and markets
- Reuters: Fed's downgrade of economic outlook signals longer rate hike wait
- New York Times: Shrugging Off Slow Growth, Fed Predicts a Rebound
- MarketWatch: Here’s the ‘wild card’ for a Fed hike this year
- CNBC: Gross: Why Fed will have problems raising rates
- MQL5 Blogs: Goldman Sachs: The FOMC does not target the Dollar - the Dollar story is over, and GS targets EUR/USD at 1.00 in 6-months and USD/JPY at 125
- MQL5 Blogs: Poll: Europe is best place to invest in 2015; US unseated
- Bloomberg: UBS’s Richest Clients Still Love Dollar on September Fed Bet
This week's main events, analysis: Dollar on worst streak; Eurozone flirting with deflation; Why Greece should be left to go bankrupt; UK GDP
- CNBC: It's a bull market, but neutrality is best: Gartman
- Bloomberg: Dollar on Worst Streak Since ’13 as Slow Growth Cuts Fed Bets
- MarketWatch: Eurozone inflation rises to 0%
- Bloomberg: Euro Area Ends Deflation Flirt as ECB Pumps Billions in QE
- MQL5 Blogs: Analysis: Euro firms as ECB program spurs demand for European stocks
- Bloomberg: Greece, Euro-Area Partners Target Deal by Sunday
- MQL5 Blogs: Ifo Institute chief: Europe needs to let Greece go bankrupt
- International Business Times: Conservatives storm to five point lead over Labour one week before voting
- MQL5 Blogs: UK GDP - last major indicator before general election - disappoints, below estimates
- The Guardian: GDP figures: a blow for Osborne's growth and austerity mantra
- Deutsche Welle: Opinion: Five reasons why Greece won't exit the euro
- MQL5 Blogs: Analysis: China's growth figures are overstated
- Forbes: Washington Muscles In On Russia's Oil Deal With Greece
Commodity market news: Too early to think oil is rebounding; Saudi royal reshuffle; Iron-ore rally
- MQL5 Blogs: Five charts you should see before deciding oil is heading back to $100
- MarketWatch: Here's why oil is rallying to its highest level this year
- MQL5 Blogs: Saudi royal reshuffle and what it means for oil market
- Bloomberg: Oil Market Crash: The Move All the Analysts Missed
- MarketWatch: Cheap oil hurting economy more than it’s helping
- MQL5 Blogs: Iron-ore outstanding rally and why it may be temporary - Analysis
- MQL5 Blogs: Analyst: Bear market in gold is not over yet
Company news: Samsung dethroning Apple; Twitter earnings; Gazprom profit plunge
- Deutsche Welle: Samsung dethrones Apple as largest smartphone maker
- MarketWatch: Apple Watch won’t work on tattooed wrists
- CNNMoney: Apple may have to pay Ireland 10 years of back taxes
- The Guardian: Cameron should back BP openly and name companies that need protecting
- CNNMoney: Twitter earnings leaked early. Stock falls as sales miss
- Euronews: Russia’s largest energy company, Gazprom sees profits plunge
- International Business Times: RBS sets aside extra £850m for misconduct as profits fall
- International Business Times: Goldman Sachs leads $50m funding round for bitcoin firm Circle
Self-development for traders: Something to read; Recreational vs professional traders
- MQL5 Blogs: Something to Read - 'Becoming Steve Jobs: The Evolution of a Reckless Upstart into a Visionary Leader'
- MQL5 Blogs: Video Webinar: Understanding the Game - Recreational vs Professional Traders
- Forbes: Top 100 Inspirational Quotes
- International Business Times: Bitcoin and the Wall Street brain drain