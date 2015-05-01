Technical Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil: negative RSI divergence for crude oil price and S&P 500 to turn lower

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Prices declined for a sixth consecutive day, dropping to the weakest level in nearly three months. Near-term support is at 11754, the 123.6% Fibonacci expansion, with a break below that on a daily closing basis exposing the 138.2% level at 11719.
S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Prices declined as expected after putting in a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern, hinting a double top is forming at 2119.40 (February 25 high). Negative RSI divergence bolsters the case for a downside scenario. A break below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 2093.50 exposes the 50% level at 2083.50.
GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Prices are attempting to build upward anew after reclaiming a foothold above the $1200/oz figure. A break above the April 28 high at 1215.00 exposes the April 6 top at 1224.15. Alternatively, a turn below falling channel top resistance-turned-support at 1197.38 targets the March 31 low at 1178.38.
CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Negative RSI divergence hints prices may be readying to turn lower anew. A break below the 14.6% Fibonacci retracement at 63.53 exposes the 23.6% level at 61.60. Alternatively, a move above the 76.4% Fib expansion at 66.16 targets the 100% threshold at 70.36.