Weekly digest April 20-24: Will Greek default mean euro exit; Nasdaq at record high; Dollar strength hitting stocks

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Does Greece's default necessarily mean 'Grexit'?
- MQL5 Blogs: Analyst: Greece's default is inevitable, Grexit is not
- MarketWatch: Instead of ‘Grexit’, worry about ‘Grimbo’
- MarketWatch: Greece can survive debt deadlock until July, Credit Suisse says
- Reuters: Greece blinks, 'tired' creditors urge progress
- Bloomberg: Varoufakis Said to Take Hammering From Riled EU Ministers
- MQL5 Blogs: In case of default or missing payment, Greece and its partners have no alternative plan
- The Guardian: Greek debts: what does it owe? When will the money run out?
- BBC News: Greece: 'Time running out' for debt deal
- Forbes: The 'Grexit' Issue and the Problem of Free Trade
- MQL5 Blogs: Twelve EU countries in breach of deficit rules. Surprisingly, Greece is not among them
This week's main events, analysis: Nasdaq closing at record highs; Dollar weakness giving chance to stocks; 2010 'flash crash' and its possible defendant
- MarketWatch: Stock futures: Google, Amazon poised to lead Nasdaq to new record
- The Guardian: Nasdaq reaches new record high, 15 years after dotcom tech surge
- Financial Times: Dollar strength gives 3M a sticky problem
- CBS News: Dollar weakness is giving stocks new strength
- MQL5 Blogs: UK election: What market reactions analysts predict
- The Guardian: HSBC warns of economic risks of UK pulling out of Europe
- CNNMoney: Emerging market stocks are surging. Is it triumph or trickery?
- Deutsche Welle: Brahamdagh Bugti: 'China-Pakistan deal usurps Balochistan's resources'
- Bloomberg: Crash Boys
Forex news: Overview
- Investing.com: Forex - USD/JPY trims losses ahead of U.S. durable goods data
- MQL5 Blogs: Where To Buy EUR/USD Dips & Sell AUD/USD Rallies? - UBS
- Reuters: Euro hits two-week high on German IFO, Greek hopes
- Pound Sterling Live: Forecast Update for Pound v the Dollar and the Euro
- MQL5 Blogs: UK election: 'Brexit' as a new risk to the British currency
- Forbes: China's Yuan Keep Getting Bigger, But Dollar Not Giving Up The Throne
Commodity market news: Overview
- MarketWatch: Yemen strife pushes Brent crude oil to 2015 high. Société Générale lifts forecasts for oil
- Investing.com: Oil futures slip lower but remain near 4-month peak
- Reuters: Oil prices trade near 2015 highs on Yemen worries
- CNBC: Bulls are backing oil price breakthrough
- MQL5 Blogs: Analyst: Fed's loose monetary policy could be a reason for oil drop
- Investing.com: Gold futures little changed as U.S. dollar recovers
- MQL5 Blogs: Analyst: 'Grexit' could lift gold to $1,400 by end of 2015
Company news: Microsoft's Windows 10; Russia's Gazprom under fire; Brazil's Petrobras huge corruption case
- MQL5 Blogs: EC charges Russia's Gazprom with abusing dominant market position
- CNNMoney: Google: Our mobile strategy isn't as bad as you think
- Reuters: Online ad sales drive Google revenue up
- Wall Street Journal: Xiaomi Sees $1 Billion in Internet Services Revenue
- Forbes: Microsoft Releases New Windows 10, It's The Big One
- Deutsche Welle: US technology giants present mixed earnings
- Reuters: Low-key launch for Apple Watch
- Deutsche Welle: HSBC considers moving HQ out of Britain
- Euronews: Deutsche Bank gets record fine as LIBOR hunt grinds on
- Xinhua: Xinhua Insight: Chinese brands step upmarket at Shanghai Auto Show
- Euronews: Petrobras reveals 2014 figures contain huge corruption bill
- Forbes: Could Energy Crisis Spark The Next Subprime Bust?
- MarketWatch: How Russia and cheap oil hurt GM