Weekly digest April 20-24: Will Greek default mean euro exit; Nasdaq at record high; Dollar strength hitting stocks

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: Does Greece's default necessarily mean 'Grexit'?



This week's main events, analysis: Nasdaq closing at record highs; Dollar weakness giving chance to stocks; 2010 'flash crash' and its possible defendant



Forex news: Overview



Commodity market news: Overview



Company news: Microsoft's Windows 10; Russia's Gazprom under fire; Brazil's Petrobras huge corruption case

