Weekly digest April 20-24: Will Greek default mean euro exit; Nasdaq at record high; Dollar strength hitting stocks
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest April 20-24: Will Greek default mean euro exit; Nasdaq at record high; Dollar strength hitting stocks

24 April 2015, 14:24
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: Does Greece's default necessarily mean 'Grexit'?

This week's main events, analysis: Nasdaq closing at record highs; Dollar weakness giving chance to stocks; 2010 'flash crash' and its possible defendant

Forex news: Overview

Commodity market news: Overview

Company news: Microsoft's Windows 10; Russia's Gazprom under fire; Brazil's Petrobras huge corruption case

Self-development for traders: Dividend stocks; Understanding cap rates

#Nasdaq, EUR/USD, weekly digest, Grexit, Greek crisis, flash crash