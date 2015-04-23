UK election: What market reactions analysts predict

With no obvious favorite so far, both the Labour and Conservative parties are unlikely to get enough votes to govern alone, meaning another coalition is most likely on the cards. However, for the financial markets not all coalitions are equal.



One view is that a socialist pact between Labour and the Scottish Nationalists (SNP) is seen as a negative for financial assets, while the continuation of the current Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition could reassure investors and cause a rally



With so much uncertainty surrounding the election, markets are having a hard time evaluating all the risks. Let us remember what has happened in the past - and what could happen over the course of the next few weeks.

Impact on sterling



Britain's currency has already slid 3.5 percent this year versus the dollar, partly because it is negatively affected by the election uncertainty, according to data market analytics tool Kensho, when compared to U.K. gilts and the FTSE 100.



Following every single election since 1987, the pound has edged lower during the trading session. The exception was 2010, when it took ten days for the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats to form a government.



Sterling is most likely to outperform after the elections, particularly against the euro, Valentin Marinov, a director of FX strategy at Citi said. He noted that a continuation of the current coalition was positive for the pound and a Labour-SNP alliance wasn't necessarily bad either, as it would lower the possibility of the U.K. exiting the European Union.



Today's Prime Minister David Cameron, who is Conservative Party leader, has pledged there will be a referendum on leaving the EU if his party wins the election - something that Labour has ruled out.

FTSE 100



The U.K.'s blue-chip index has already risen 6.9 percent year-to-date being back above 7,000 points alongside a serious rally for euro zone stock exchanges.

It has risen after each election since 1987 apart from in 2010 and is traditionally the most positively affected by elections. In 1992 the FTSE surged 3.7 percent in one day after Labour unexpectedly lost to the Conservative Party.

A Labour-SNP pact would create the most uncertainty for the benchmark, said Jonathan Bell, chief investment officer at Stanhope Capital. He cautioned of a selloff in that case, with banks, utilities and retailers hit on expectations that the left-leaning parties could turn to new, anti-business legislation.