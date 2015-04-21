Analyst: Fed's loose monetary policy could be a reason for oil drop

According to a senior analyst at a major financial services company, the horrific 10-month drop in the price of oil could be due to ultra-loose monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
In an interview with CNBC, Mark Lewis from Kepler Cheuvreux said that the Fed's "very, very
low interest rates" influenced
the boom in U.S. shale gas production over the last few years that had
helped press down oil prices.
"The financial dimension to the shale story is
hugely important," he told CNBC. "I think it's questionable whether we
would ever have had the increase in oil production we've had out of the
shale plays over the last three or four years if we hadn't been in this
environment."
Since 208, the Fed has held its target range for the federal
funds rate at 0-0.25 percent. With such low rates,
banks could lend money at cheaper rates than would be usual
in a healthy economic environment.
The nascent shale industry - in which
the "unconventional" gas is drilled from the ground in a process known
as hydraulic fracturing or "fracking" - has boomed as a result of access
to ultra-cheap financing, flooding the market as a result, Lewis said.
The International Energy Agency along with a number of analysts
sees high U.S production as a key factor behind the price drop, along
with global weak demand and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC)'s refusal to cut its own production.
The Federal Reserve began to aggressively expand its balance sheet shortly after the global financial crash of 2008, in a program that became known as QE 1. In 2010 the central bank then started a second program, before launching its third open-ended $85 billion-a-month program in late 2012. This aggressive easing has now been dialed back and the Fed is widely expected to raise its main benchmark interest rate this year.
Mr Lewis estimates that there would be some consolidation in the price of oil over the coming months. The U.S. "fracklog" - the amount of drilled shale wells that are not yet in operation - needs to be cleared before any serious gains are registered in the oil prices.
He saw Brent crude closing out the year at $75 per barrel and also added that refinancing would become an increasing issue for U.S. shale producers.