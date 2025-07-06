Slippage & Spread Shock: The Back-Test Killers No One Shows You
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Slippage & Spread Shock: The Back-Test Killers No One Shows You

6 July 2025, 17:06
Diego Arribas Lopez
Diego Arribas Lopez
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Your EA wins 92 % of trades in Strategy Tester… then a single live position erases an entire month of profit. The silent culprits? Slippage and spread shock.

1 — Why “Perfect” Back-Tests Lie

Strategy Tester assumes fixed spreads and zero-delay execution. Real markets? Never that kind.
When liquidity thins or news hits, brokers widen spreads and dealers fill orders a few pips—sometimes dozens—away from the requested price. The loss doesn’t show up in your glossy equity curve until you trade live.

Slippage: price moved before your order hit the book
Spread shock: broker widens bid-ask during volatility

Both drain your edge faster than a bad stop-loss.

2 — Reality Proof (Back-Test vs. Forward)

(Insert equity-curve comparison here: back-test smooth vs. forward jagged after NFP spike)

A client sent us this chart: the strategy printed +18 % in a 12-month back-test—yet the first week live, an unexpected 12-pip spread on GBPUSD during Asia reversed two profitable trades and pushed the account –4 %. The code hadn’t changed; the market conditions had.

3 — The Hidden Emotional Cost

Slippage doesn’t just steal pips—it hijacks your psychology:

  • Over-confidence crash: “The bot was flawless on demo, what’s happening?”
  • Revenge tweaks: Traders raise lot size to ‘win back’ lost edge.
  • Strategy abandonment: Perfectly good systems get scrapped because live fills looked ugly.

Loss aversion kicks in; the $100 challenge fee feels heavier, and panic decisions follow.

4 — Where Slippage Spikes

Scenario Why it’s Dangerous
Low-liquidity hours Wide spreads after NY close—robots designed for London/NY volume choke.
High-impact news Brokers widen spreads before and after releases; fills become random.
Flash events Sudden liquidity vacuum (e.g., mini-flash crash GBP 2016) magnifies losses.

5 — A Practical Framework to Survive

  1. Broker selection
    • Choose ECN/RAW accounts; average spread on GBPUSD ≤ 1 pip during London session.
    • Test slippage with micro-lot forward runs—not demo—before risking size.
  2. Slippage filters
    • Set MaxSlippage = 5 (example) so the EA refuses fills beyond tolerance.
    • For prop-firm rules (5 % daily), this single line often saves a challenge.
  3. Dynamic exits beat static TP
    • Fixed 50-pip targets look cute until spreads jump 15 pips.
    • ATR-based trailing locks profit inside the candle range—spread can’t eat what’s already banked.
  4. Daily equity cap
    • Hard-stop trading when equity drops 3–5 %. No second guess, no revenge trade.

DoIt GBP Master: Built for the Ugly Bits

Live proof: MyFxBook forward test shows +94 % gain with < 12 % drawdown—despite Brexit hangovers and multiple CPI print spikes.

How?

  • Fixed-lot, multi-leg logic (no martingale)
  • ATR trailing grabs profit before spread attacks
  • Configurable MaxSlippage & daily loss cap to meet prop-firm rules

Internal Reading for Deep Dive

Still trust back-tests blindly? See why back-tests often lie and how to fix them:
keep your EA under 12 % DD with live proof »

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Download the 7-question checklist I use to eliminate weak bots before risking a cent in live markets.

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6 — Action Plan in 60 Seconds

  1. Run a micro-lot forward test tonight on your broker—log slippage.
  2. Score the EA with the checklist above.
  3. Load DoIt GBP Master free in Strategy Tester (ATR trailing + slippage filter ready).
  4. Watch the fills: if spreads spike > 5 pips, the EA refuses new orders—saving equity.

7 — The Decision

Option A — Ignore slippage

  • Keep perfect back-tests, bleed live.
  • Repeat a $100 prop-firm fee every quarter.

Option B — Trade reality

  • Use tools engineered for ugly fills.
  • Funded account, payout, peace of mind.

🎯 Ready to try the reality-proof approach?
Download the FREE Demo in Strategy Tester →

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Stop letting hidden costs kill your back-test dream. Start trading like slippage exists—because it does.

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#slippage, ALGORITHMIC, spread manipulation, real trading vs backtest, execution risk, forex EA risks