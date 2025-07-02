HFT FAST M1 FOR MT5

ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT5

HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2, in its MT5 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date.

HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW account, due to its low spreads and reduced slippage compared to others.

A stable internet connection or VPS is essential. Keep in mind: if your terminal shuts down, FAST M1 will lose control over the account .









MAIN IMPROVEMENTS

Improved entry logic

Now the EA only trades in the direction of the main trend. No more counter-trend entries.

Higher accuracy rate

The internal logic has been adjusted to increase the win rate of trades.

Enhanced account stability

Designed to maintain consistent performance, even during volatile market conditions.

Reduced slippage

The time between trades has been optimized to prevent "chewed" entries caused by slippage.

Extended trading hours

Operates smoothly from 02:00 to 21:00 — including during news events .



WHEN DOES IT STOP TRADING?

+10% daily profit reached

→ Trading is automatically paused until the next day.

-5% overall floating loss (security SL)

→ All trades are closed immediately to protect the account.

-20% maximum daily account loss

→ Trading is stopped until the next day to preserve capital.



TECHNICAL DETAILS

Designed for ECN or RAW accounts

ICMarkets is strongly recommended.

Visual Tester enabled

Watch how the EA performs in the strategy tester and observe the low-lot usage.

Smart pyramiding strategy: 2 Step allowed (initial + 1 step)

Smart recovery strategy: 5 Step allowed ( Lot sizes are predefined and carefully balanced to stay within the 5% maximum security stop loss across all open trades) Initial: 0.01 Step 1: 0.02 Step 2: 0.04 Step 3: 0.08 Step 3: 0.16 Step 5: 0.32 Close in profits or -5%.







CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT GUIDELINES

Using less than $1,000?

For example, with $500:

→ Adjust the security SL to 10% and scale up the maximum daily loss limit proportionally.



Using more than $1,000?

For example, with $2,000:

→ You can either keep a fixed lot size of 0.01 per $1,000 (so $2000 => 0.02),

or switch to percentage-based lot sizing by setting the input to 0.01, which automatically adapts to your balance.























If you have any questions, feel free to contact us!

binaryforexea Team.





Disclaimer:

Past performance does not guarantee future results. All data presented here is for informational and statistical purposes only. Trading involves risk, and you may lose part or all of your capital.

You are solely responsible for evaluating the use of any Expert Advisor. Always test thoroughly in a demo account before switching to live trading.

We are not liable for any financial losses or technical issues resulting from the use of this software.



