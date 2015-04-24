Technical Analysis - GBPUSD rebounded sharply from the 38% retracement of the mid-April range at 1.4865
24 April 2015, 15:11
  • GBPUSD rebounded sharply from the 38% retracement of the mid-April range at 1.4865
  • Our near-term trend bias is higher in the pound while over 1.4865
  • The 50% retracement of the February/April range at 1.5060 is a key pivot with traction above needed to set off a more important leg higher
  • A very minor turn window is eyed tomorrow
  • A daily close below 1.4865 would turn us negative on Cable

GBPUSD Strategy: Like the long side while over 1.4865
InstrumentSupport 2Support 1SpotResistance 1Resistance 2
GBP/USD 1.4865 1.4930 1.5030 1.5060 1.5120
