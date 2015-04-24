Technical Analysis - GBPUSD rebounded sharply from the 38% retracement of the mid-April range at 1.4865

1
- GBPUSD rebounded sharply from the 38% retracement of the mid-April range at 1.4865
- Our near-term trend bias is higher in the pound while over 1.4865
- The 50% retracement of the February/April range at 1.5060 is a key pivot with traction above needed to set off a more important leg higher
- A very minor turn window is eyed tomorrow
- A daily close below 1.4865 would turn us negative on Cable
GBPUSD Strategy: Like the long side while over 1.4865
|Instrument
|Support 2
|Support 1
|Spot
|Resistance 1
|Resistance 2
|GBP/USD
|1.4865
|1.4930
|1.5030
|1.5060
|1.5120