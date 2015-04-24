Technical Analysis - GBPUSD rebounded sharply from the 38% retracement of the mid-April range at 1.4865

GBPUSD rebounded sharply from the 38% retracement of the mid-April range at 1.4865

Our near-term trend bias is higher in the pound while over 1.4865

The 50% retracement of the February/April range at 1.5060 is a key pivot with traction above needed to set off a more important leg higher

A very minor turn window is eyed tomorrow

A daily close below 1.4865 would turn us negative on Cable

Instrument Support 2 Support 1 Spot Resistance 1 Resistance 2 GBP/USD 1.4865 1.4930 1.5030 1.5060 1.5120

GBPUSD Strategy: Like the long side while over 1.4865