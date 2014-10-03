THE VIDEO - Watch Exactly How Windows 10 Works - Windows 10 will be available in late 2015

Microsoft introduced Windows 10, the followup to the unsuccessful Windows 8, at an event in San Francisco on Tuesday.

Some wondered why Microsoft skipped Windows 9 and went straight to 10, but perhaps this was an attempt to distance itself from Windows 8, which was largely ignored by businesses. Many praised the return of the Start menu, better multitasking capabilities and upgrades to the Command Prompt. The Start menu was strangely absent from Windows 8, a move that drew vocal criticism from users and critics. Windows 8 aimed to combine the touchscreen sensibilities of tablets with a traditional desktop experience.





With Windows 10, Microsoft is looking to once again capture the attention of business professionals. Although Windows 8 continues to struggle (encompassing a minority fraction of Windows users), Microsoft tallies people who use Windows at about 1.5 billion. The company acknowledges that this is a new era for the platform. Users will be able to switch between tablet and mouse and keyboard mode.

"At some point, Windows has empowered each of us," said Terry Myerson, the lead of Windows for Microsoft, as he introduced Windows 10. "But we all know the world in which Windows has grown up has changed."





