22-year-old Goldman Sachs analyst’s death in serious debate over long hours at the work place

The death of Sarvshreshth Gupta, a 22-year old analyst with Goldman Sachs, a leading global investment banker, in San Francisco, about six weeks ago, has triggered serious debate over long hours at the work place and the resulting high stress levels among young executives.

Gupta, who had been working with Goldman Sachs for almost a year, was found dead in the car park next to his apartment. The New York Times reported on June 1 that his death was “one of numerous unexpected deaths or suicides of young bankers over the last year” and “has caused a new round of reflection and re-evaluation by Goldman and other Wall Street firms about their work policies just two weeks before a new class of college interns descend on the industry for the summer.”

Goldman Sachs, without acknowledging Sunil’s claims of long working hours for his son, in a statement said, “We are saddened by Sav’s death and feel deeply for his family."