Bloomberg Index - US economy undershoots estimates

While the U.S. economy had a disappointing start to the year, to date there is no sign of a strong recovery.

U.S. indicators keep undershooting analysts’ forecasts, according to the Bloomberg Economic Surprise Index, which made fresh lows late last week.

The Bloomberg ECO U.S. Surprise Index, measuring if data is beating or missing forecasts, stays at its lowest level since the Financial Crisis.

Earlier in March, reports showed that the labor market was the only area posting positive surprises. However, jobs data has disappointed since then, with the U.S. economy adding just 126k non-farm payroll jobs in March.

Source: Bloomberg

