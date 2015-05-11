EURUSD June-December 2015 Forecast: ranging bearish breakdown with 1.0461 key support level

EURUSD monthly price is on primary bearish market condition since the end of last year: MN price crossed Senkou Span A line to be turned from bullish to the bearish in September 2014, and this situation for primary downtrend will remain for the rest of 2015 with some secondary ranging market condition.



Tenkan-sen line is located below Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator with 1.0461 support level on monthly chart for the bearish market condition to be continuing.



Primary bearish market condition was estimated by AbsoluteStrength indicator and TrendStrength indicators with the secondary ranging which is going to be started on open monthly bar soon.

Senkou Span A line is located above the price and it is too far from it for any possible breakout or breakdown in 2015 on MN timeframe.



Chinkou Span line is indicating breakdown of the price movement.



Nearest support level is 1.0461

Nearest resistance levels are 1.2569 and 1.3160





If MN price will break 1.0461 support level so the primary bearish breakdown will be continuing

If MN price will break 1.2569 resistance level so we may see the market rally within the primary bearish

If MN price will break 1.3160 resistance level so the price will be reversed from the primary bearish to the primary bullish on this monthly timeframe

If not so the price will be ranging between 1.0461 and 1.3160 levels

Resistance

Support

1.2569

1.0461 1.3160

N/A





Trend: ranging bearish breakdown

