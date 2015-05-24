EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, May: Bearish with Weekly Rally and Monthly Ranging with 1.0461 Key Support Level - page 3
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.05.08 07:14
EUR/USD falls slightly as U.S. jobs, UK election remain in focus (based on nasdaq article)
EUR/USD fell modestly on Thursday ahead of a critical U.S. jobs report, as worries related to cascading global bond prices somewhat eased.
The euro fell 0.0084 or 0.74% to 1.1266 against the dollar in U.S. afternoon trading, slightly above session-lows of 1.1238. EUR/USD reached a high of 1.1392 in the European morning session on a day of choppy trading.
Although the euro has fallen against the dollar in four of the last six sessions, it is still up more than 3.5% on its American counterpart over the last two weeks. On Wednesday, EUR/USD moved above 1.13 for the first time since late-February.
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.05.08 07:15
Goldman Sachs sees upside risks in nonfarm payrolls despite soft ADP (based on forexlive article)
Goldman Sachs sees nonfarm payrolls matching the 230K consensus estimate, despite just 169K jobs in Wednesday's ADP employment report.
"While labor market indicators were mixed in April, the employment components of service sector surveys were strong and better weather conditions should provide a boost. In addition, we see some upside risk to our forecast from a calendar effect," they wrote.
The market is likely priced below the 230K consensus, somewhere closer to 200K, so a stronger reading would give the US dollar a lift."We expect the unemployment rate to decline by one-tenth to 5.4% and average hourly earnings to rise 0.2%," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote.
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.05.11 07:41
EUR/USD Forecast May 11-15 (based on forexcrunch article)
EUR/USD moved up to new highs, but shed the gains in a volatile week. The upcoming week features yet another chapter in the Greek drama as well as important GDP data . Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD.
Interesting thread
Keep it up!
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.05.13 17:51
EURUSD Resistance Breaks on News (based on dailyfx article)
The EURUSD is showing signs of an early morning breakout as prices move above today’s R4 pivot at 1.1291. The initial price jump for the pair came on worse than expected Advanced Retail Sales data, which was released at 0.0% relative to an expected .02%. As this morning’s move matures, traders will continue to watch the R4 pivot, which will now act as a value of support in the event of a further bullish advance for the EURUSD.
Alternatively, a move back inside of today’s pivot range would suggest a reversal of the EURUSD’s current price momentum.Wednesday’s pricing range begins at the R3 pivot found at a price of 1.1252. A move back inside of the R3 pivot, would open the possibility of a price reversal on the day back towards values of support. This would include the S3 support pivot, which is found at the bottom of today’s 80 pip range at a price of 1.1172. A further decline below the S4 pivot at 1.1132 would open the market to a bearish breakout and the potential for a broader market reversal.
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.05.14 02:07
EURUSD wanders down into the closing hour (based on forexlive article)
The EURUSD has wandered lower away from the resistance from above near the 1.1391 level. This is the area where buyers should return. Of course the end of the day may lead to more consolidation type trading, but intraday traders who sold above, may look to the area to lighten up and call it a day.
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.05.14 09:44EUR/USD: Too Early To Re-Engage - Credit Suisse (based on efxnews article)
CS reviews the recent data at hand and comes to the following conclusions:
"Indeed, while we still hold a 3m 1.05 target for EURUSD (based partly on our non-consensus house view that the Fed will hike in September), we are not adding to existing short EUR positions (now minimal in delta terms) in our model portfolio until we have a clearer view on how these factors will play out. Effectively, we have stood on the sidelines on EURUSD since 8 April – it is still too early to re-engage, in our view".
If W1 price will break 1.0461 support level on close W1 bar so the primary bearish will be continuing
If W1 price will break 1.1240 resistance level so we may see the local uptrend as the secondary market rally to be started
If not so the price will be ranging between 1.0461 and 1.1240 levels with primary bearish
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EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, May: Bearish with Weekly Rally and Monthly Ranging with 1.0461 Key Support Level
Sergey Golubev, 2015.05.06 19:48
The price is breaking 1.1289 resistance on open W1 bar for now:
This week's candle was opened in 1.1200 and W1 price is breaking next resistance levels for now: 1.1391
So, if someone used my suggestion and opened buy stop order at 1.1240 (see first post of this thread) - it should be +180 pips in profit for now (based on 'equity open trades').
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.05.16 08:03
EUR/USD forecast for the week of May 18, 2015, Technical Analysis (based on fxempire article)
The EUR/USD pair broke higher during the course of the week, clearing the top of the shooting star from the previous week. Because of this, we feel that the market is going to test the 1.15 level, and once we get above there the complete trend has changed. We believe that’s getting ready to happen and we are bullish of the Euro in general, so we are buying pullbacks. Quite frankly, we think that this is a move that is telegraphing itself so obviously that almost everybody in the world is getting ready to start buying.
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.05.19 11:43
Goldman Sachs technical analysis says EUR/USD looking constructive: oscillators, Elliot Wave (based on forexlive article)
"EUR/USD is looking increasingly stable/constructive as weekly and monthly oscillators are crossing positively from the bottom of their multi-year range."
"The low (which reached 1.0485) came close enough to satisfying a very big ABC that started at the Jul. '08 high. The month of April formed a bullish outside/engulfing pattern. The month of May has already made a new high. All of this suggests that there is a strong likelihood that the market will remain stable/constructive in the near-to-medium term time horizon."