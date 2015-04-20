Technical Analysis EURGBP: the price is breaking 0.7221 for short with 0.7170 first take profit level
Weekly Trends

20 April 2015, 21:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
The Euro turned lower against the British Pound as expected after producing a Shooting Star candlestick below the 0.74 figure. A daily close below the 23.6% Fibonacci expansionat 0.7149 exposes 38.2% level at 0.7005. Alternatively, a move above the 14.6% Fib at 0.7239 opens the door for a test of the 0.7384-92 area (38.2% Fib retracement, March 25 high).





Resistance
Support
0.72390.7149
0.7392
0.7005
0.7509
0.6887
