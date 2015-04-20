Technical Analysis EURGBP: the price is breaking 0.7221 for short with 0.7170 first take profit level

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

As DXY Consolidates, GBP/USD, EUR/USD Start To Rally - BofA Merrill (based on efxnews article)

While Bank of America Merrill Lynch didn't expect the USD Index DXY to remain within its recent corrective range trade (currently consolidating between 99.92 & 96.58), BofA now thinks that this longer than anticipated consolidation has done no damage to the larger bull trend.

"Absent a sustained break off 96.58/95.94 we look for a bullish resolution towards 103.85 (Triangle objective) ahead of 106.00 (long term upside target)," BofA argues.

It is a slightly different story for GBP/USD, according to BofA, as the setup here is for a more directional correction higher.

"In the sessions ahead we look for a push to 7m channel resistance at 1.5232 ahead of swing targets at 1.5350 and potentially beyond before the long term downtrend resumes for a push towards 1.35/1.40 (secular range lows), BofA projects.





Turning to EUR/USD, BofA advises bulls to watch the 55d average around 1.0992.

"While we remain long term EUR/USD bears, targeting 1.0283/1.000, in the near term the pair is stuck in a choppy corrective range between 1.0462 (Mar-16 low) and the 55d avg (now 1.0992)," BofA notes.

"Bulls need a sustained break of the 55d to point to a greater correction than anticipated, exposing the 1.1261/1.1534 February congestion zone," BofA advises