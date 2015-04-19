10 Weekend Reads - The Pursuit of Beauty, Build Your Own Cloud, Say Cheese! and more

Curtis Macnguyen Is a Former Hedge Fund Star. And That Is Not Acceptable (Bloomberg)

Hedge Fund Star. And That Is Not Acceptable (Bloomberg) How Do You Solve a Problem Like Consulting? (Chief Investment Officer)



The Pursuit of Beauty: Yitang Zhang solves a pure-math mystery (New Yorker)



Can civilisation reboot without fossil fuels? It took a lot of fossil fuels to forge our industrial world. Now they’re almost gone. Could we do it again without them? (Aeon) see also The $5 Billion Race to Build a Better Battery (Bloomberg)



The $5 Billion Race to Build a Better Battery (Bloomberg) Build Your Own Cloud! Hard Drives Get a Second Life (WSJ)



Washington Post Executive Editor Martin Baron on journalism’s transition from print to digital (Washington Post)



What the NBA gets that the other big sports leagues don’t (WonkBlog) see also Baseball is struggling to hook kids — and risks losing fans to other sports (Washington Post)



Baseball is struggling to hook kids — and risks losing fans to other sports (Washington Post) How to Find Your Bliss: Joseph Campbell on What It Takes to Have a Fulfilling Life (Brain Pickings)



The Radical Humaneness of Norway’s Halden Prison (NY Times) see also A record 125 people were exonerated of crimes in 2014. Here are 6 of their stories. (Vox)



A record 125 people were exonerated of crimes in 2014. Here are 6 of their stories. (Vox) Say Cheese! Cheese is the chameleon of the food world, as well as one of its greatest delights. Fresh and light or funky and earthy, creamy and melty or crystalline and crumbly—no other food offers such a variety of flavors and textures. (Gastropod)

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