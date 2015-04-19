Technical Analysis for AUDUSD - monthly bearish breakdown with 0.7560 support level
19 April 2015, 22:11
  • Tenkan-sen line is below Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku indicator on W1 timeframe with 0.7532 support level and 0.7937 resistance level to be ranging within the primary bearish market condition on W1 timeframe.
  • AbsoluteStrength indicator and TrendStrength indicators are showing the ranging market condition started in the beginning of Marck for weekly price.
  • “AUDUSD continues to trade between well-defined slope lines but beware of a possible broadening bottom (very difficult pattern to trade).”
  • “Trade outside of the bearish upper parallel that has contained strength since late October would shift focus to a former support line (turned resistance in January) near .8180.” AUDUSD is pressing the mentioned upper parallel now…it’s decision time for AUDUSD".
  • Chinkou Span line is located to be far from the price for any good possible breakout or breakdown on the near future.

Trend:

  • H4 - ranging bullish
  • D1 - ranging
  • W1 - ranging bearish
  • MN1 - bearish breakdown
