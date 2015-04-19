Technical Analysis for AUDUSD - monthly bearish breakdown with 0.7560 support level

- Tenkan-sen line is below Kijun-sen line of Ichimoku
indicator on W1 timeframe with 0.7532 support level and 0.7937 resistance level to be ranging within the primary bearish market condition on W1 timeframe.
- AbsoluteStrength indicator and TrendStrength indicators are showing the ranging market condition started in the beginning of Marck for weekly price.
- “AUDUSD continues to trade between well-defined slope lines but beware of a possible broadening bottom (very difficult pattern to trade).”
- “Trade outside of the bearish upper parallel that has contained strength since late October would shift focus to a former support line (turned resistance in January) near .8180.” AUDUSD is pressing the mentioned upper parallel now…it’s decision time for AUDUSD".
- Chinkou Span line is located to be far from the price for any good possible breakout or breakdown on the near future.
Trend:
- H4 - ranging bullish
- D1 - ranging
- W1 - ranging bearish
- MN1 - bearish breakdown