AUDUSD Intra-Day Fundamentals - Unemployment Rate and 70 pips price movement

past data is 6.2%

forecast data is 6.3%

actual data is 6.1% according to the latest press release

if actual < forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Unemployment Rate] = Percentage of the total work force that is unemployed and actively seeking employment during the previous month. Although it's generally viewed as a lagging indicator, the number of unemployed people is an important signal of overall economic health because consumer spending is highly correlated with labor-market conditions.

"The unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 6.1 percent in March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for 6.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the February reading.

The Australia economy added 37,700 jobs in March to 11,720,300 - also beating expectations for adding 15,000 following the gain of 15,600 jobs in the previous month."

AUDUSD M5: 70 pips price movement by AUD - Unemployment Rate news event





