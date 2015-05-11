Webinar - Flow Scalping Strategies with Ferran Font Ramentol

The webinar will focus on the Order Book and Order Flow, shown from Ferran's point of view as an 11-year scalp trader.



Price action means simply the movement of the market - how far did price move, how fast did it move, did it oscillate wildly or did it progress smoothly from one level to another? Price action can occur in an infinite variety of ways. Some claim price action lies in the domain of technical analysis or charting, but actually one doesn't even need a chart to get a feel for price action. It is enough to follow the ticker. Price action traders define and quantify price action in many ways, and this article goes into detail about some of their methods.



Accumulation and distribution by big players.

Real and pseudo liquidity.

Manipulative orders.

Areas of low liquidity.

Restraining price action.

Capitulation.

False breakouts.

Ferran Font Ramentol is a Scalp trader, trading forex and futures for the past 11 years. His approach is mainly based on technical and Order Book / Order Flow analysis.



