Max Keiser: Ugly scenario for Greece, ugly account deficit in UK - Video

This time, Stacy Herbert and Max Keiser host Professor Steve Keen, a well-known analyst and the author of many pieces on economy. While many say that the UK economy is the fastest growing in G7, the other side of the question is debt. Why does it matter? Check out a discussion by famous analysts who also touch a burning question of the Greek crisis.

Journalists observe comments by economy forecasters, including Bank of America Merill Lynch, as well as give their own analyses on the Greek problems that have been going on for years.



