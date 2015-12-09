Mike Maloney: What happens when Fed raises rates?

Mike Maloney frankly explains what the Federal Reserve can do in December and what it means to us and our money. This video was recorded at the 2015 Silver Summit. Now it's very important to know how the central banks can control over the economy and world markets.



'The central bankers will print until deflation gives way," Mike Maloney said, "they have the arrogance to just think they can control it." But they can't. Janet Yellen and her colleagues can make a mistake as of many experts believe because we have overwhelmingly weak data and global turmoil. There’s one force moving economy they cannot influence, and Maloney explains it in this video.



