Weekly digest Apr 6-10: Factors influencing gold price in long-term; ECB QE achievements; Why Apple Watch may disappoint investors
Analytics & Forecasts

Weekly digest Apr 6-10: Factors influencing gold price in long-term; ECB QE achievements; Why Apple Watch may disappoint investors

10 April 2015, 14:34
Alice F
Alice F
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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.

Top news of the week: Is delay in Fed rate hike the only bullish factor for gold?

This week's main events, analysis: ECB's QE results so far; IMF's warning; JPMorgan's chief reflecting on next crisis's scenario

Forex news: Overview

Commodity market news: Overview

Company news: Apple Watch and why it might disappoint investors; Samsung's new phones; Shell-BG deal

Self-development for traders: Crude oil benchmark blends; Gold trading

#IMF, Fed, Bank of Japan, Apple, weekly digest, Shell, QE, economy news, Apple Watch, BG