Weekly digest Apr 6-10: Factors influencing gold price in long-term; ECB QE achievements; Why Apple Watch may disappoint investors

Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting informative articles for traders.



Top news of the week: Is delay in Fed rate hike the only bullish factor for gold?



This week's main events, analysis: ECB's QE results so far; IMF's warning; JPMorgan's chief reflecting on next crisis's scenario



Forex news: Overview



Commodity market news: Overview



Company news: Apple Watch and why it might disappoint investors; Samsung's new phones; Shell-BG deal



Self-development for traders: Crude oil benchmark blends; Gold trading

