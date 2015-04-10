Weekly digest Apr 6-10: Factors influencing gold price in long-term; ECB QE achievements; Why Apple Watch may disappoint investors

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Weekly digest compiles the latest news from the world of
stocks and finance, currency and commodity news, as well as interesting
informative articles for traders.
Top news of the week: Is delay in Fed rate hike the only bullish factor for gold?
- Reuters: Gold up, but set for weekly fall as US rate bets buoy dollar
- Wall Street Journal: Gold Extends Losses as Dollar Strengthens
- MQL5 Blogs: Will markets see gold rallying further or will Yellen stop the rally? - Video
- MQL5 Blogs: Delay in Fed policy is not the only bullish factor for gold - Analysis
- MQL5 Blogs: Forecasts And Predictions - Gold Price 2015
- The Nation: Gold traders see rise in price after three months of decline
This week's main events, analysis: ECB's QE results so far; IMF's warning; JPMorgan's chief reflecting on next crisis's scenario
- FXStreet: ECB's QE achievement so far in 2015
- Reuters: ECB was right in saying QE was working even before it began: poll
- Bloomberg: It’s ECB Versus Investors as Bond Scarcity Pushes Yields Lower
- CNBC: A weak currency and low wages: Good for business?
- New York Times: In Accepting Bitcoin, Rand Paul Raises Money and Questions
- MQL5 Blogs: Analysis: Global forex reserves are declining
- MQL5 Blogs: JPMorgan: Next crisis could see 'more volatile' markets and 'rapid decline in valuations'
- Xinhua: Global potential economic growth to remain at low level: IMF
- The Guardian: Economies must work together to avoid decade of low growth, IMF boss warns
- The Guardian: Slowdown in UK economy predicted after slide in North Sea oil output
- BBC News: UK industrial output up 0.1% in February
- Reuters: Exclusive: Bank of Japan's Nakaso warns market against betting on more easing
- Deutsche Welle: Is Germany's big export surplus a problem?
- Euronews: Greek government makes IMF repayment
Forex news: Overview
- MQL5 Blogs: Forecaster: Dollar drop signals it's time to start buying
- MQL5 Blogs: Trade Ideas For EUR/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/USD - UBS
- Investing.com: Dollar Extends Gains, Though Yen Holds Own
- Investing.com: 3 Reasons Why EUR Broke 1.07
- Action Forex: EUR/USD Daily Outlook
- The Guardian: Pound dips to five-year low after weak UK industrial production data
- Action Forex: GBP/USD Daily Outlook
- Pound Sterling Live: Pound to Euro: Will the Gains Resume?
- Action Forex: USD/CHF Daily Outlook
- FXEmpire: EUR/CHF Forecast April 10, 2015, Technical Analysis
- MarketWatch: Currency rigging could derail Obama’s trade deals
Commodity market news: Overview
- Reuters: Oil edges up towards $57, heads for weekly gain as Iran supports
- FXEmpire: Crude & Brent Oil Fundamental Analysis, April 10, 2015 – Forecast
- MarketWatch: Crude oil slides, but stays above $50
- Barron's: Will an Iran Deal Drop a Bomb on Oil Prices?
- MQL5 Blogs: Rystad Energy: U.S. oil production is approaching 45-year peak
- MQL5 Blogs: Goldman Sachs: Oil prices will remain down for several upcoming months
- FXEmpire: Comex Gold Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – April 10, 2015 Forecast
- FXEmpire: Precious Metals Fundamental Analysis, April 10, 2015 – Forecast – Gold, Silver & Platinum
Company news: Apple Watch and why it might disappoint investors; Samsung's new phones; Shell-BG deal
- Bloomberg: Samsung's Two New Phones Try to Out-Fancy Apple
- CNNMoney: Apple Watch debuts with sparse crowds
- CNBC: Apple Watch may disappoint investors
- Euronews: Shell snaps up BG Group
- MarketWatch: Intel’s talks to buy Altera stall
- CNBC: Amazon gets green light for new drone tests
- MQL5 Blogs: Deutsche Bank: Credit Suisse is likely to cut investment bank
- MQL5 Blogs: Alibaba affiliate launches index tracking China e-commerce stocks
- Deutsche Welle: French magistrates launch criminal probe into HSBC
Self-development for traders: Crude oil benchmark blends; Gold trading
- MarketWatch: Stocks vs. cash? Follow Buffett’s lead
- Barron's: 3 Places to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Barron's: 3 Reasons to Buy China
- MQL5 Blogs: Crude Oil Benchmark Blends
- MQL5 Blogs: What is Gold Trading
- Investopedia: Countries That Use The US Dollar