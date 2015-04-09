Alibaba affiliate launches index tracking China e-commerce stocks

On Thursday Ant Financial Services Group, a financial affiliate of Alibaba Group Holdings, launched an index tracking mainland-China-listed stocks based on their e-commerce activities.

According to a report by state-run China News Service on Thursday, the CSI Taojin Big Data 100 Index will include 100 stocks selected from industries like household durables, leisure equipment and products, textiles and apparel.



When selecting the stocks, data from Ant Financial’s online platform about those industries’ price levels, supply and demand conditions, and online transactions is taken into account.



Instead of gauging “quarterly earnings”, the index will estimate firms’ performance by “timely quantitative online payment and transaction data”, so investors will get accurate and up-to-date information, MarketWatch reported.