Technical Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Crude Oil - Prices Aim Higher After Clearing Chart Barriers

Prices turned lower as expected after prices produced a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. A daily close below the 11858-86 area (March 18 low, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement) exposes the 38.2% level at 11679.



S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are consolidating after moving lower as expected following the appearance of a bearish Evening Star candlestick pattern. A daily close below the March 12low at 2040.10 exposes the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 2004.60. Alternatively, a reversal above the 14.6% Fib expansion at 2084.00 targets the 2111.00-19.40 area (23.6% threshold, February 25 high).

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices look poised to continue higher after clearing resistance at 1210.35, the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion. From here, a daily close above the 50% level at 1231.28 exposes the 61.8% Fib at 1252.22. Alternatively, a reversal back below 1210.35 targets the March 31 low at 1178.38.



CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are aiming to test resistance at 59.35, the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion, after pushing above the 23.6% level at 56.75. A daily close above resistance exposes the 50% Fib at 61.45. Alternatively, a reversal back below 56.75 targets the 14.6% expansion at 55.15.

