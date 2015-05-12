Something to Read - Trading Classic Chart Patterns

Trading Classic Chart Patterns

by Thomas Bulkowski



In his follow-up to the well-received Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns, Thomas Bulkowski gives traders a practical game plan to capitalize on established chart patterns. Written for the novice investor but with techniques for the professional, Trading Classic Chart Patterns includes easy-to-use performance tables, vivid case studies, and a scoring system that makes trading chart patterns simple. This comprehensive guide skillfully gives investors straightforward solutions to profitably trading chart patterns. Trading Classic Chart Patterns also serves as a handy reference guide for favorite chart patterns, including broadening tops, head-and-shoulders, rectangles, triangles, and double and triple bottoms. Filled with numerous techniques, strategies, and insights, Trading Classic Chart Patterns fits perfectly into any pattern trader's arsenal.



Thomas N. Bulkowski (Keller, TX), an active investor since 1981, is the author of the highly acclaimed Encyclopedia of Chart Patterns as well as numerous articles for Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities. Trained as a computer engineer, Bulkowski worked for over a decade at Tandy Corporation. Prior to that, he worked on the Patriot air defense system for Raytheon.



