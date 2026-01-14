USER GUIDE FOR EA SUPERTREND G5 PRO

INTRODUCTION
Supertrend G5 Pro is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that implements a Supertrend-based strategy combined with an intelligent money management system. The EA includes advanced features such as Dynamic Lot Growth, an Incremental Lot System, and multiple signal filters.
Learn more about Supertrend G5 Pro – Dynamic Growth Edition and download the official version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147520
KEY FEATURES
1. Dynamic Lot Growth System (NEW)
-
Automatically adjusts lot size based on account growth percentage.
-
Four configurable growth thresholds (10%, 25%, 50%, 100%).
-
Uses compounding: calculates lot size from a percentage of account.
-
Increasing multipliers: lot size increases more aggressively as the account grows.
2. Incremental Lot System
-
Lot size increments after each same-direction order.
-
Configurable maximum number of Buy/Sell orders.
-
Automatically resets when there are no open positions.
-
Reset Lot After TP: returns to the initial lot after a Take Profit is hit.
3. Multi-Timeframe Signal Filters
-
EMA Trend Filter: trend filtering using two EMA lines.
-
Higher Timeframe Filter: trend filter based on a higher timeframe.
-
RSI Filter: overbought/oversold filter.
-
VWAP Filter: VWAP filter for higher quality signals.
-
MACD Divergence Filter: detects MACD divergence.
4. Professional Risk Management
-
Loss limits using FundingPips rules: daily and maximum loss limits.
-
Breakeven and Trailing Stop: automatic stop loss management.
-
Average Profit Target: close all positions when a profit target is reached.
-
TP/SL configurable by percent and by currency amount.
DETAILED SETUP GUIDE
3.1 Environment Preparation
-
Use the latest MT5 from your broker.
-
Recommended: test on a demo account.
-
Open the chart of the symbol you want to trade.
3.2 EA Installation
-
Copy the .ex5 file into MQL5\Experts.
-
Restart MT5 or refresh the Navigator.
-
Attach the EA to the chart.
3.3 Basic Settings
Group: Single Chart Settings
-
EnableSingleChartOperation: false (set true to run on a single specified chart)
-
OperatingSymbol: "XAUUSD" (allowed trading symbol)
-
OperatingTimeframe: PERIOD_M5 (timeframe)
Group: Supertrend Core Settings
-
AtrPeriod: 14 (ATR period)
-
Multiplier: 2.0 (ATR multiplier)
-
Lots: 0.01 (base lot)
-
CloseOpposite: true (close opposite orders)
3.4 Dynamic Lot Growth Configuration (IMPORTANT)
Enable dynamic lot growth:
-
EnableDynamicLotGrowth: true
-
GrowthMultiplier: 1.5 (base multiplier)
-
GrowthThreshold1: 10.0 (threshold 1 = 10%)
-
GrowthThreshold2: 25.0 (threshold 2 = 25%)
-
GrowthThreshold3: 50.0 (threshold 3 = 50%)
-
GrowthThreshold4: 100.0 (threshold 4 = 100%)
-
UseCompoundingGrowth: true (enable compounding)
-
CompoundingPercentage: 2.0 (% of account per trade)
Explanation:
-
When account increases 10%: lot = base lot * (1.5 x 1.2)
-
When account increases 25%: lot = base lot * (1.5 x 1.5)
-
When account increases 50%: lot = base lot * (1.5 x 2.0)
-
When account increases 100%: lot = base lot * (1.5 x 2.5)
3.5 Incremental Lot System Configuration
-
EnableIncrementalLot: true
-
InitialLotBuy: 0.01 (initial lot for Buy)
-
LotIncrementBuy: 0.01 (increment per Buy order)
-
MaxBuyOrders: 5 (max Buy orders)
-
InitialLotSell: 0.01 (initial lot for Sell)
-
LotIncrementSell: 0.01 (increment per Sell order)
-
MaxSellOrders: 5 (max Sell orders)
-
ResetLotWhenNoPositions: true (reset when no positions)
New feature: Reset Lot After TP
-
ResetLotAfterTP: true
-
TPThresholdUSD: 0.01 (only reset when TP >= $0.01)
Note: When an order hits TP >= $0.01, the incremental counter resets to 0 and the next order uses InitialLot.
3.6 SL/TP Settings
Method 1: ATR-based
-
UseATRForSLTP: true
-
ATR_SL_Mult: 5.0 (Stop Loss = 5 x ATR)
-
ATR_TP_Mult: 10.0 (Take Profit = 10 x ATR)
Method 2: Fixed points
-
UseATRForSLTP: false
-
StopLossPoints: 0 (0 = no SL)
-
TakeProfitPoints: 5000 (5000 points)
3.7 Signal Filters
EMA Filter:
-
UseEMATrendFilter: true
-
EMA_ShortPeriod: 50
-
EMA_LongPeriod: 200
-
TF_EMA: PERIOD_CURRENT
RSI Filter:
-
EnableRSIFilter: true
-
RSI_Period: 14
-
RSI_Oversold: 30.0
-
RSI_Overbought: 70.0
-
RSI_Timeframe: PERIOD_M1
VWAP Filter:
-
UseVWAPFilter: true
-
VWAP_Period: 20
-
TF_VWAP: PERIOD_M15
-
VWAP_PriceAbove: true
MACD Divergence Filter:
-
EnableMACDDivergenceFilter: false (enable when needed)
-
MACD_Fast: 5
-
MACD_Slow: 12
-
MACD_Signal: 3
3.8 Risk Management (FundingPips Rules)
Loss Limits:
-
EnableDailyLossLimit: true
-
DailyLossLimitPercent: 5.0 (5% daily loss limit)
-
EnableMaxLossLimit: true
-
MaxLossLimitPercent: 20.0 (max loss limit 20%)
Operation:
-
Loss is calculated on Equity (including floating losses).
-
Automatically close all orders when a limit is exceeded.
-
Stop trading until reset.
Breakeven & Trailing:
-
UseBreakeven: true
-
BreakevenTriggerPoints: 3000 (apply breakeven when profit reaches 3000 points)
-
BreakevenLockPoints: 500 (lock profit 500 points)
-
UseTrailingStop: true
-
TrailingStart: 4000 (start trailing when profit reaches 4000 points)
-
TrailingStep: 2000 (trailing step)
3.9 Dashboard & Monitoring
-
EnableDashboard: true
-
DashboardCorner: CORNER_LEFT_UPPER
-
DashboardX: 10
-
DashboardY: 20
Dashboard displays:
-
EA status and last signal
-
Account growth and current growth multiplier
-
Profit for the day
-
Current spread
-
Margin and equity information
-
Status of filters
IMPORTANT NOTES
5.1 Pre-Live Testing
-
Always test on a demo account for at least 2 weeks.
-
Check broker spread and execution quality.
-
Confirm lot sizes are appropriate for your account.
5.2 Money Management
-
Do not risk more than 2% of balance per trade when starting.
-
Monitor daily loss limit frequently.
-
Adjust GrowthMultiplier according to your risk tolerance.
5.3 Market Optimization
-
Adjust ATR Period and Multiplier per symbol.
-
Gold (XAUUSD) typically needs a larger ATR period (14-20).
-
Forex majors may use a smaller ATR period (10-14).
5.4 System Monitoring
-
Enable the dashboard to monitor status.
-
Check logs at least once per day.
-
Ensure MT5 is always connected to the internet.
TROUBLESHOOTING
6.1 Common Errors and Fixes
Error: EA does not open orders
-
Check if spread exceeds MaxSpreadPoints.
-
Check trading hours.
-
Confirm sufficient margin.
-
Check the Experts tab log for rejection reason.
Error: Lot size not correct
-
Check MinimumAllowedLot and MaximumAllowedLot.
-
Confirm the symbol supports that lot size.
-
Check Dynamic Growth settings.
Error: SL/TP not placed correctly
-
Check broker stop level.
-
AdjustStopsForBroker can auto-correct.
-
You may need to increase StopLossPoints.
PERFORMANCE TRACKING
Metrics to monitor:
-
Account Growth %
-
Growth Multiplier (current)
-
Win Rate
-
Profit Factor
-
Max Drawdown
Parameter optimization:
-
Backtest on at least 2 years of data.
-
Forward test for 3 months before live use.
-
Tune parameters per market.
SUPPORT
When requesting support, provide:
-
The Experts tab log file.
-
A screenshot of your EA settings.
-
A detailed description of the issue.
-
Broker and account information.
CONCLUSION
Supertrend G5 Pro Dynamic Growth Edition delivers a comprehensive automated trading system with professional risk management. By combining Supertrend reversal logic with adaptive lot sizing and multiple filters, the EA aims to optimize trading opportunities while protecting the account.
Final advice: always start with small lots, test thoroughly on demo, and increase lot size only after you understand how the EA behaves in different market conditions.
EA developed by Van Minh Nguyen - 2026