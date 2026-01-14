USER GUIDE FOR EA SUPERTREND G5 PRO

INTRODUCTION

Supertrend G5 Pro is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that implements a Supertrend-based strategy combined with an intelligent money management system. The EA includes advanced features such as Dynamic Lot Growth, an Incremental Lot System, and multiple signal filters.

Learn more about Supertrend G5 Pro – Dynamic Growth Edition and download the official version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147520

KEY FEATURES

1. Dynamic Lot Growth System (NEW)

Automatically adjusts lot size based on account growth percentage.

Four configurable growth thresholds (10%, 25%, 50%, 100%).

Uses compounding: calculates lot size from a percentage of account.

Increasing multipliers: lot size increases more aggressively as the account grows.

2. Incremental Lot System

Lot size increments after each same-direction order.

Configurable maximum number of Buy/Sell orders.

Automatically resets when there are no open positions.

Reset Lot After TP: returns to the initial lot after a Take Profit is hit.

3. Multi-Timeframe Signal Filters

EMA Trend Filter: trend filtering using two EMA lines.

Higher Timeframe Filter: trend filter based on a higher timeframe.

RSI Filter: overbought/oversold filter.

VWAP Filter: VWAP filter for higher quality signals.

MACD Divergence Filter: detects MACD divergence.

4. Professional Risk Management

Loss limits using FundingPips rules: daily and maximum loss limits.

Breakeven and Trailing Stop: automatic stop loss management.

Average Profit Target: close all positions when a profit target is reached.

TP/SL configurable by percent and by currency amount.

DETAILED SETUP GUIDE

3.1 Environment Preparation

Use the latest MT5 from your broker.

Recommended: test on a demo account.

Open the chart of the symbol you want to trade.

3.2 EA Installation

Copy the .ex5 file into MQL5\Experts.

Restart MT5 or refresh the Navigator.

Attach the EA to the chart.

3.3 Basic Settings

Group: Single Chart Settings

EnableSingleChartOperation: false (set true to run on a single specified chart)

OperatingSymbol: "XAUUSD" (allowed trading symbol)

OperatingTimeframe: PERIOD_M5 (timeframe)

Group: Supertrend Core Settings

AtrPeriod: 14 (ATR period)

Multiplier: 2.0 (ATR multiplier)

Lots: 0.01 (base lot)

CloseOpposite: true (close opposite orders)

3.4 Dynamic Lot Growth Configuration (IMPORTANT)

Enable dynamic lot growth:

EnableDynamicLotGrowth: true

GrowthMultiplier: 1.5 (base multiplier)

GrowthThreshold1: 10.0 (threshold 1 = 10%)

GrowthThreshold2: 25.0 (threshold 2 = 25%)

GrowthThreshold3: 50.0 (threshold 3 = 50%)

GrowthThreshold4: 100.0 (threshold 4 = 100%)

UseCompoundingGrowth: true (enable compounding)

CompoundingPercentage: 2.0 (% of account per trade)

Explanation:

When account increases 10%: lot = base lot * (1.5 x 1.2)

When account increases 25%: lot = base lot * (1.5 x 1.5)

When account increases 50%: lot = base lot * (1.5 x 2.0)

When account increases 100%: lot = base lot * (1.5 x 2.5)

3.5 Incremental Lot System Configuration

EnableIncrementalLot: true

InitialLotBuy: 0.01 (initial lot for Buy)

LotIncrementBuy: 0.01 (increment per Buy order)

MaxBuyOrders: 5 (max Buy orders)

InitialLotSell: 0.01 (initial lot for Sell)

LotIncrementSell: 0.01 (increment per Sell order)

MaxSellOrders: 5 (max Sell orders)

ResetLotWhenNoPositions: true (reset when no positions)

New feature: Reset Lot After TP

ResetLotAfterTP: true

TPThresholdUSD: 0.01 (only reset when TP >= $0.01)

Note: When an order hits TP >= $0.01, the incremental counter resets to 0 and the next order uses InitialLot.

3.6 SL/TP Settings

Method 1: ATR-based

UseATRForSLTP: true

ATR_SL_Mult: 5.0 (Stop Loss = 5 x ATR)

ATR_TP_Mult: 10.0 (Take Profit = 10 x ATR)

Method 2: Fixed points

UseATRForSLTP: false

StopLossPoints: 0 (0 = no SL)

TakeProfitPoints: 5000 (5000 points)

3.7 Signal Filters

EMA Filter:

UseEMATrendFilter: true

EMA_ShortPeriod: 50

EMA_LongPeriod: 200

TF_EMA: PERIOD_CURRENT

RSI Filter:

EnableRSIFilter: true

RSI_Period: 14

RSI_Oversold: 30.0

RSI_Overbought: 70.0

RSI_Timeframe: PERIOD_M1

VWAP Filter:

UseVWAPFilter: true

VWAP_Period: 20

TF_VWAP: PERIOD_M15

VWAP_PriceAbove: true

MACD Divergence Filter:

EnableMACDDivergenceFilter: false (enable when needed)

MACD_Fast: 5

MACD_Slow: 12

MACD_Signal: 3

3.8 Risk Management (FundingPips Rules)

Loss Limits:

EnableDailyLossLimit: true

DailyLossLimitPercent: 5.0 (5% daily loss limit)

EnableMaxLossLimit: true

MaxLossLimitPercent: 20.0 (max loss limit 20%)

Operation:

Loss is calculated on Equity (including floating losses).

Automatically close all orders when a limit is exceeded.

Stop trading until reset.

Breakeven & Trailing:

UseBreakeven: true

BreakevenTriggerPoints: 3000 (apply breakeven when profit reaches 3000 points)

BreakevenLockPoints: 500 (lock profit 500 points)

UseTrailingStop: true

TrailingStart: 4000 (start trailing when profit reaches 4000 points)

TrailingStep: 2000 (trailing step)

3.9 Dashboard & Monitoring

EnableDashboard: true

DashboardCorner: CORNER_LEFT_UPPER

DashboardX: 10

DashboardY: 20

Dashboard displays:

EA status and last signal

Account growth and current growth multiplier

Profit for the day

Current spread

Margin and equity information

Status of filters

IMPORTANT NOTES

5.1 Pre-Live Testing

Always test on a demo account for at least 2 weeks.

Check broker spread and execution quality.

Confirm lot sizes are appropriate for your account.

5.2 Money Management

Do not risk more than 2% of balance per trade when starting.

Monitor daily loss limit frequently.

Adjust GrowthMultiplier according to your risk tolerance.

5.3 Market Optimization

Adjust ATR Period and Multiplier per symbol.

Gold (XAUUSD) typically needs a larger ATR period (14-20).

Forex majors may use a smaller ATR period (10-14).

5.4 System Monitoring

Enable the dashboard to monitor status.

Check logs at least once per day.

Ensure MT5 is always connected to the internet.

TROUBLESHOOTING

6.1 Common Errors and Fixes

Error: EA does not open orders

Check if spread exceeds MaxSpreadPoints.

Check trading hours.

Confirm sufficient margin.

Check the Experts tab log for rejection reason.

Error: Lot size not correct

Check MinimumAllowedLot and MaximumAllowedLot.

Confirm the symbol supports that lot size.

Check Dynamic Growth settings.

Error: SL/TP not placed correctly

Check broker stop level.

AdjustStopsForBroker can auto-correct.

You may need to increase StopLossPoints.

PERFORMANCE TRACKING

Metrics to monitor:

Account Growth %

Growth Multiplier (current)

Win Rate

Profit Factor

Max Drawdown

Parameter optimization:

Backtest on at least 2 years of data.

Forward test for 3 months before live use.

Tune parameters per market.

SUPPORT

When requesting support, provide:

The Experts tab log file.

A screenshot of your EA settings.

A detailed description of the issue.

Broker and account information.

CONCLUSION

Supertrend G5 Pro Dynamic Growth Edition delivers a comprehensive automated trading system with professional risk management. By combining Supertrend reversal logic with adaptive lot sizing and multiple filters, the EA aims to optimize trading opportunities while protecting the account.

Final advice: always start with small lots, test thoroughly on demo, and increase lot size only after you understand how the EA behaves in different market conditions.

EA developed by Van Minh Nguyen - 2026