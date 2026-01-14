Download Free - Horns Pattern Indicator

Horns Pattern Indicator MT5 for MetaTrader 5
The Horns Pattern Indicator MT5 is a price action–based indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to automatically detect Horns reversal patterns on the chart. It highlights specific candlestick formations that often appear near potential market turning points.
The indicator is intended for traders who use pattern recognition and price behavior analysis.
Horns Pattern Indicator
Horns Pattern Indicator
Indicator Logic
The Horns Pattern Indicator MT5 analyzes consecutive candles and identifies a characteristic Horns structure formed by strong price rejection followed by a directional shift. When the pattern is detected, it is marked directly on the chart for clear visual reference.
This logic is based purely on candlestick behavior and does not rely on lagging calculations.
Key Features
Automatic detection of Horns reversal patterns
Clear visual marking on the price chart
Based on pure price action logic
Useful for identifying potential reversal areas
Works on multiple instruments and timeframes
Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5
Recommended Use
The Horns Pattern Indicator MT5 is best used as a confirmation tool near key price levels such as support, resistance, or market extremes. Traders typically combine it with trend context or additional confirmation before entering trades.