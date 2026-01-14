Download Free - Horns Pattern Indicator

Choose the best trading bot here





Horns Pattern Indicator MT5 for MetaTrader 5

The Horns Pattern Indicator MT5 is a price action–based indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to automatically detect Horns reversal patterns on the chart. It highlights specific candlestick formations that often appear near potential market turning points.

The indicator is intended for traders who use pattern recognition and price behavior analysis.

Indicator Logic

The Horns Pattern Indicator MT5 analyzes consecutive candles and identifies a characteristic Horns structure formed by strong price rejection followed by a directional shift. When the pattern is detected, it is marked directly on the chart for clear visual reference.

This logic is based purely on candlestick behavior and does not rely on lagging calculations.









Key Features

Automatic detection of Horns reversal patterns

Clear visual marking on the price chart

Based on pure price action logic

Useful for identifying potential reversal areas

Works on multiple instruments and timeframes

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5

Recommended Use

The Horns Pattern Indicator MT5 is best used as a confirmation tool near key price levels such as support, resistance, or market extremes. Traders typically combine it with trend context or additional confirmation before entering trades.








