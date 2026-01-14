

Choose the best trading bots here



Choose the best trading bots here

Butterfly Oscillator MT5 for MetaTrader 5

The Butterfly Oscillator MT5 is a momentum oscillator for MetaTrader 5 based on Hull Moving Average calculations. It is designed to display trend direction and momentum changes in a smooth and responsive oscillator format with reduced lag.

The indicator helps traders evaluate momentum behavior more clearly than traditional oscillators.



Download for FREE!! Butterfly Oscillator MT5 >>Download link<<



Indicator Logic

The Butterfly Oscillator MT5 converts Hull Moving Average data into oscillating values that reflect bullish and bearish momentum. Due to the smoothing properties of the Hull algorithm, the oscillator responds quickly to price changes while maintaining stable visual output.

This logic allows traders to identify momentum shifts and trend transitions with improved clarity.





My Telegram group - link My Youtube channel - link

My Broker for Algo trading - link

Key Features

Hull Moving Average–based momentum calculation

Smooth and responsive oscillator output

Reduced lag compared to classic oscillators

Clear visualization of bullish and bearish momentum

Suitable for trend-following and momentum analysis

Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5

Recommended Use

The Butterfly Oscillator MT5 is best used as a confirmation and timing tool. Traders typically combine it with price action, trend direction, or higher-timeframe analysis to improve trade selection and exit timing.



