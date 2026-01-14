Download for free - Butterfly Oscillator MT5

Butterfly Oscillator MT5 for MetaTrader 5
The Butterfly Oscillator MT5 is a momentum oscillator for MetaTrader 5 based on Hull Moving Average calculations. It is designed to display trend direction and momentum changes in a smooth and responsive oscillator format with reduced lag.
The indicator helps traders evaluate momentum behavior more clearly than traditional oscillators.
Butterfly Oscillator MT5
Butterfly Oscillator MT5
Indicator Logic
The Butterfly Oscillator MT5 converts Hull Moving Average data into oscillating values that reflect bullish and bearish momentum. Due to the smoothing properties of the Hull algorithm, the oscillator responds quickly to price changes while maintaining stable visual output.
This logic allows traders to identify momentum shifts and trend transitions with improved clarity.
Key Features
Hull Moving Average–based momentum calculation
Smooth and responsive oscillator output
Reduced lag compared to classic oscillators
Clear visualization of bullish and bearish momentum
Suitable for trend-following and momentum analysis
Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5
Recommended Use
The Butterfly Oscillator MT5 is best used as a confirmation and timing tool. Traders typically combine it with price action, trend direction, or higher-timeframe analysis to improve trade selection and exit timing.