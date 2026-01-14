Copper Market Structure: Why Price Strength Persists Despite Soft Demand





📈 Copper at $13,000: Why Old Rules No Longer Apply

The copper market has entered a regime that many traders find challenging to interpret. Physical demand from China appears hesitant, and warehouses are not empty, yet prices continue to push into record territory, recently trading above $13,000 per tonne.

This divergence reflects a structural shift in how copper is being priced.

1️⃣ Execution Over Consumption

Copper is increasingly behaving as an execution-risk asset rather than a traditional industrial commodity.

Today, price is shaped by future execution difficulties, not short-term demand:

Trade policy and tariff risk

Supply chain disruptions

Geopolitical and regulatory uncertainty

Market participants are hedging future availability, which drives price independently of immediate consumption.

2️⃣ The Inventory Illusion

Headline LME stocks near 145 kt may appear comfortable. In reality, a significant portion is already earmarked, in transit, or restricted due to location, brand, or delivery rules.

Trader’s insight:

Scarcity today is defined by deliverability, not total inventory.

On MT5, this can appear as:

Fragmented liquidity

Thinner Depth of Market (DOM)

Strong price moves even when inventories remain flat

3️⃣ Trading Implications on MT5

If you trade Copper (HG) or LME Copper CFDs, adjust your framework:

Stop waiting for demand spikes: Price strength is driven by policy and execution risk , not short-term consumption.

Watch for displacement: When price doesn’t fall on negative news, buyers may be securing supply months ahead.

Price discovery mode: With $13,000 broken, the market lacks historical resistance. Use Fibonacci extensions and psychological round numbers as reference points for targets.

🔍 Conclusion

Copper hasn’t run out — system flexibility has.

Price now reflects future execution risk, not just supply and demand.

Traders should adapt frameworks, manage volatility, and focus on structural insights rather than short-term signals.





If you want to improve your market understanding and trade with logic instead of emotions, feel free to join my MQL5 channel and follow along: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/learning-forex-gold





⚠️ Disclaimer / Personal Analysis

This is my market analysis.

It is provided for educational purposes only. Always manage your risk accordingly and make your own trading decisions.