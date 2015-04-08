“40 Under 40” next to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg: Anthony Watson, Ex CIO of Nike to Join Bitcoin Startup BitReserve. He will be Operating from L.A.

Top ex-employees of the top companies are joining Bitcoin startups and even existing Bitcoin companies; the new name to the list is the former Chief Information Officer of Nike, Anthony Watson. According to the sources he has taken a new job with a Bitcoin startup company called BitReserve. He will be the President and COO of the company and will be based in Los Angeles.



Anthony Watson’s CV is rich with experience working with giants. Before he became the Chief Information Officer for Nike, he worked as Managing Director & CIO of Europe Middle East Retail & Business Banking and of Global Operations at Barclays Bank PLC. He was also Chair of the EMERBB Operating Committee.



A lot of Bitcoin companies are trying to bring in people from diverse background with special packages and offers. Looks like Los Angeles is the place Watson would like to work from as according to him what he thinks is so revolutionary here is that it can allow people to trade in any commodity; for instance, right now it’s metals, but it could be cocoa beans.



He is someone who was featured in Fortune’s most recent “40 Under 40” next to Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, tells a lot about his potential. Like any other young achiever he also believes that people perform their best when they’re happiest and content in their personal lives.

He says that he could have been happy working for another big company, and working in another city than L.A., but this gives him the opportunity to live and work in multiple cities.

