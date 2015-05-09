How To Trade - Divergence with RSI indicator and How Does It Work

Wilder suggests that divergence between an asset's price movement and the RSI oscillator can signal a potential reversal. The reasoning is that in these instances, directional momentum does not confirm price.



A bullish divergence forms when the underlying asset makes a lower low and RSI makes a higher low. RSI diverges from the bearish price action in that it shows strengthening momentum, indicating a potential upward reversal in price.



A bearish divergence forms when the underlying asset makes a higher high and RSI forms a lower high. RSI diverges from the bullish price action in that it shows weakening momentum, indicating a potential downward reversal in price.



As with overbought and oversold levels, divergences are more likely to give false signals in the context of a strong trend.











How to spot divergence

In order to spot divergence we look for the following:

HH=Higher High - two highs but the last one is higher

LH= Lower High - two highs but the last one is lower

HL=Higher Low - two lows but the last one is higher

LL= Lower Low - two lows but the last one is lower

First let us look at the illustrations of these terms

There are two types of divergence: