Beijing-led AIIB attracts avalanche of applicants. AIIB and its rivals.

Almost 50 applications have been received to join Beijing-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, a rival to the Asian Development Bank and other US-led financial institutions.



Some 30 applications have already been approved.

The rush to the AIIB was embarassing for Washington, says the Financial Times, as the country initially tried to dissuade applicants, citing potential governance issues at China's bank. Those seeking founding-member status, however, include traditional US allies the UK, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, France and Germany.

“The US thought they’d have more people with them in opposition to the AIIB,” the Financial Times referred to one Beijing-based western executive as saying. “They misread the situation.”

So far, only Japan took Washington's objections into consideration. On Tuesday Japan's finance minister Taro Aso said the country will be cautios about joining the bank until the AIIB’s governance standards are secured.

The US remained concerned about the AIIB’s standards but also acknowledged that there was “enough infrastructure need for new and existing institutions”, Jack Lew, US Treasury secretary, said, adding that the US would be willing to work with the AIIB through existing financial institutions such as the ADB and the World Bank.



The defections have weighed on the Obama administration to terminate talks for the Trans Pacific Partnership trade agreement, which will not originally include China. Success will depend on Mr Obama’s ability to secure trade promotion authority from the Republican-controlled Congress.

Approval for the TPA would enable an all-or-nothing vote on the TPP agreement, which US executives are confident would pass given the potential boost it could provide to the US economy. Failure would threaten to further unravel the Obama administration’s much vaunted “pivot” towards the Asia-Pacific region, says the Financial Times.



The AIIB and its rival banks



Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Established: 2014

Headquarters: Beijing

Subscribed capital: $50bn initially, rising to $100bn

Member states: 47 so far

Voting power: By GDP

New Development Bank (“Brics Bank”)

Established: 2014

HQ: Shanghai

Subscribed capital: $50bn initially

Members: 5

Voting power: Equal shares

Asian Development Bank

Established: 1966

HQ: Manila

Subscribed capital: $165bn

Member states: 67

Voting power: Dominated by Japan (15.7%) and US (15.6%); China has 5.5%

World Bank

Established: 1944

HQ: Washington

Subscribed capital: $223bn

Members: 188

Voting power: Dominated by US (16%), followed by Japan (8.9%) and China (5.8%)