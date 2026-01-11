ETHUSDT – ABCD Harmonic Pattern | 30M Timeframe

0
28
ETH is currently forming a well-structured ABCD harmonic pattern on the 30-minute timeframe, following a strong impulsive move and a controlled corrective phase.
The BC retracement aligns with key Fibonacci levels, while the CD leg completes proportionally into a clearly defined Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ). Price behavior around point D may offer a short-term trading opportunity in line with market structure.
Technical Overview:
Clear ABCD symmetry
Fibonacci-based retracement and extension
Short-term momentum context (30M)
Defined risk-to-reward setup
Confirmation via price action, RSI, or volume is advised before execution.
⚠️ Disclaimer:
This idea is shared for educational purposes only. Always apply proper risk management.