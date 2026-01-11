ETHUSDT – ABCD Harmonic Pattern | 30M Timeframe



ETH is currently forming a well-structured ABCD harmonic pattern on the 30-minute timeframe, following a strong impulsive move and a controlled corrective phase.



The BC retracement aligns with key Fibonacci levels, while the CD leg completes proportionally into a clearly defined Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ). Price behavior around point D may offer a short-term trading opportunity in line with market structure.



Technical Overview:



Clear ABCD symmetry



Fibonacci-based retracement and extension



Short-term momentum context (30M)



Defined risk-to-reward setup



Confirmation via price action, RSI, or volume is advised before execution.

For real-time updates on Gold and other major pairs, make sure to follow my daily analysis channel here: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/learning-forex-gold



⚠️ Disclaimer:

This idea is shared for educational purposes only. Always apply proper risk management.



