ETHUSDT – ABCD Harmonic Pattern | 30M Timeframe
Analytics & Forecasts

11 January 2026, 19:19
Vivek Kumar
ETH is currently forming a well-structured ABCD harmonic pattern on the 30-minute timeframe, following a strong impulsive move and a controlled corrective phase.

The BC retracement aligns with key Fibonacci levels, while the CD leg completes proportionally into a clearly defined Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ). Price behavior around point D may offer a short-term trading opportunity in line with market structure.

Technical Overview:

Clear ABCD symmetry

Fibonacci-based retracement and extension

Short-term momentum context (30M)

Defined risk-to-reward setup


Confirmation via price action, RSI, or volume is advised before execution.

⚠️ Disclaimer:
This idea is shared for educational purposes only. Always apply proper risk management.

