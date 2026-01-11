Your 2026 Trading Action Plan: Manual, AI-Assisted, or Fully Automated

2026: The Year of Decision

Every trader entering 2026 faces the same question: how do I position myself in a market increasingly dominated by AI?

There's no single right answer. Your path depends on your goals, your psychology, and how much time you want to spend on trading.

This is your action plan—three paths, clear steps, and the complete ecosystem to make it work.

Choose Your Path

Path A: Fully Automated

Best for:

Traders who want passive income from markets

Those tired of screen time and emotional decisions

Anyone who struggles with discipline and consistency

People with full-time jobs who can't watch charts

Time commitment: 15-30 minutes per day (monitoring, not trading)

Core tool: DoIt Alpha Pulse AI

Path B: AI-Assisted Manual

Best for:

Traders who enjoy the decision-making process

Those who want to learn and improve their skills

Anyone who wants AI as a safety net, not a replacement

Traders transitioning toward automation gradually

Time commitment: 1-3 hours per day (active trading with AI validation)

Core tool: DoIt Trade Coach AI

Path C: Pure Manual (With Awareness)

Best for:

Highly disciplined traders with proven track records

Those who genuinely love the craft of trading

Traders with specific edge in discretionary reading

Time commitment: 3-8 hours per day

Reality check: This path is viable but increasingly difficult. You're competing against AI-enhanced traders with better consistency and no emotional interference.

Path A: Fully Automated Action Plan

Month 1: Foundation

Week 1-2: Setup

Get MT5 installed and connected to a regulated broker

Recommended: IC Markets (raw spreads, ASIC regulated)

Get API key from AI provider (start with Gemini free tier)

Install DoIt Alpha Pulse AI

Week 3-4: Demo Testing

Run on demo account with recommended presets

Start with "Generic High Probability" or "Generic High Probability Trend Continuation"

Monitor behavior across different market conditions

Understand how confidence thresholds and risk controls work

Month 2: Live Transition

Week 5-6: Small Live

Switch to live account with minimum position sizes

Keep risk at 1% or lower per trade initially

Monitor execution quality—compare fills to expected prices

Don't intervene; let the system trade

Week 7-8: Scale Gradually

If performance matches demo expectations, increase risk to 2%

Consider adding VPS if not already running one (<5ms ping critical)

Review trade history—understand what the AI is doing and why

Month 3+: Optimization and Scaling

Test additional presets on separate demo instances

Consider multi-symbol deployment (each needs own magic number)

Apply to Axi Select once you have 3+ months of consistent results

Explore custom system prompts if default presets don't match your style

Verification Checkpoints

Compare your results to public signals: Baseline | Spotline

If results diverge significantly, check: broker execution, API connection, preset configuration

Path B: AI-Assisted Action Plan

Month 1: Integration

Week 1-2: Setup

Get MT5/MT4 connected to regulated broker

Get API key from preferred provider

Install DoIt Trade Coach AI

Enable WebRequest for your AI provider URL

Week 3-4: Workflow Training

Practice the propose → analyze → execute workflow

Submit every trade idea to AI before entering—no exceptions

Pay attention to AI reasoning, not just verdicts

Start noticing patterns: what makes AI say "Good" vs "Not Recommended"?

Month 2: Discipline Building

Week 5-6: Trust the Process

When AI says "Not Recommended," don't take the trade

Track: how many rejected trades would have lost?

Use Daily Bias feature to align with higher timeframe direction

Compare your original levels to AI suggestions—learn from differences

Week 7-8: Refinement

Adjust your analysis based on AI feedback patterns

You should need fewer "Needs Adjustment" verdicts as you improve

Use key levels feature to identify high-probability zones before analyzing setups

Month 3+: Mastery

Your hit rate should improve as AI teaches you what works

Consider transitioning to full automation once you trust AI judgment

Or stay assisted if you enjoy the process—there's no wrong answer

Apply to Axi Select when track record is consistent

Path C: Pure Manual Action Plan

The Honest Reality

If you're choosing pure manual trading in 2026, you need to be exceptional. Not good—exceptional.

Your edge must come from something AI can't replicate:

Deep understanding of specific market microstructure

Discretionary reading of order flow that can't be codified

Exceptional discipline (proven, not hoped for)

Your Action Plan

Month 1: Honest Assessment

Review last 12 months of trading with brutal honesty

Calculate: win rate, profit factor, max drawdown, recovery time

Ask: could AI do this better? If yes, why stay manual?

Month 2: Edge Definition

Document your specific edge in writing

If you can't explain it clearly, you don't have one

Test: is this edge consistent across different market phases?

Month 3+: Execution

Trade your edge with perfect discipline

Use Trading Agenda to enforce rules and prevent violations

Consider AI assistance for validation even if you want to stay manual

Fallback Plan

If pure manual isn't working after 6 months of honest effort, don't force it. Path B (AI-assisted) lets you keep the elements you enjoy while adding consistency you need.

The Complete Ecosystem

Regardless of path, you need the right infrastructure:

Broker Layer

Main trading: IC Markets — raw spreads, ASIC regulation, excellent execution

IC Markets — raw spreads, ASIC regulation, excellent execution Testing/small accounts: Fusion Markets — ultra-low costs, perfect for system validation

Fusion Markets — ultra-low costs, perfect for system validation Alternative: Pepperstone — FCA/ASIC regulated, global coverage

AI Tools Layer

Full automation: DoIt Alpha Pulse AI — $397, connects to 6 AI providers, 12+ presets

DoIt Alpha Pulse AI — $397, connects to 6 AI providers, 12+ presets Assisted trading: DoIt Trade Coach AI — $197, validation + execution in one panel

Capital Scaling Layer

Funded trading: Axi Select — no challenge fees, no hidden rules, performance-based

Execution Layer

VPS: Essential for Path A, recommended for Path B during active hours

Essential for Path A, recommended for Path B during active hours Ping target: Under 5ms to broker servers

Common Mistakes to Avoid in 2026

Mistake 1: Paralysis by analysis. Don't spend months researching. Pick a path, start small, and learn by doing.

Mistake 2: Switching paths too quickly. Give your chosen approach at least 3 months before evaluating. Markets have cycles; one bad month isn't a system failure.

Mistake 3: Ignoring the broker foundation. The best strategy on a bad broker still loses money to slippage and hidden fees.

Mistake 4: Skipping demo. Even experienced traders need to understand how AI tools behave before risking real capital.

Mistake 5: Over-leveraging early. Start with 1% risk maximum. Scale up after you've proven the system works for you.

Your First Week Action Items

Don't finish reading this and do nothing. Here's your first week:

Day 1: Decide your path (A, B, or C). Write it down.

Day 2: Check your broker. Does it meet the criteria? If not, open account with recommended broker.

Day 3: Get API key from Gemini (free tier) or your preferred provider.

Day 4: Purchase your AI tool (Alpha Pulse for Path A, Trade Coach for Path B).

Day 5: Install on demo account. Run first tests.

Day 6-7: Monitor, learn, adjust settings as needed.

By next week, you're trading with AI—not just reading about it.

Stay Connected

AI trading evolves rapidly. New models launch, presets improve, strategies adapt.

Join the DoIt Trading Newsletter for:

Weekly AI trading updates

New preset announcements

Strategy insights and market analysis

Community discoveries and optimizations

2026 is here. Your path is clear. The only question is when you start.

Trade smarter. Live better.