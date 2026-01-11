Gold ($XAUUSD$) M30 Analysis: Identifying Key Pivot Zones via Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

Introduction

Hello Traders, today we are looking at a critical setup on the Gold 30-minute chart. As we approach the next market open, the price action is hovering near recent highs, but a significant imbalance—the Fair Value Gap (FVG)—remains a primary magnet for price.

Market Context

Gold has recently tested the $4,517$ level, leaving behind a clear FVG in the $4,475$–$4,480$ range. In institutional trading, these gaps often represent price inefficiencies that the market "seeks" to fill or mitigate before determining the next major trend.

The Strategy: Two Probable Scenarios

According to the current price structure, we are monitoring two specific reactions at the FVG zone:

The Bullish Continuation: If the market opens and retraces to touch the FVG zone without closing significantly below it, look for a "rejection" or bullish price action. If buyers defend this gap and push the price back above the zone, the bias remains bullish with a target toward $4,517.63 and potentially the higher resistance at $4,550.73. The Bearish Breakdown: If the price fails to find support at the FVG and drops cleanly below it, the bias shifts to bearish. A sustained move below the FVG suggests that the previous upward momentum was a "liquidity grab," and we could see a deeper correction toward the major support level at $4,408.11.

Key Levels to Watch:

Upside Targets: $4,517.63$ / $4,550.73$

Downside Targets: $4,408.11$

Pivot Zone: $4,475$ – $4,480$ (The FVG)

Conclusion

The FVG is our "line in the sand" for the upcoming session. Successful trading on MetaTrader 5 relies on waiting for confirmation at these key zones rather than chasing the initial move.

Daily Market Updates For real-time updates on Gold and other major pairs, make sure to follow my daily analysis channel here: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/learning-forex-gold





Risk Warning: This analysis is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Trading involves significant risk. Always use proper risk management and stop-loss orders.



