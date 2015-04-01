Technical Analysis: EURUSD fails again at key Gann level
Forecasts

Technical Analysis: EURUSD fails again at key Gann level

1 April 2015, 06:11
Sergey Golubev
Sergey Golubev
2
828
  • EURUSD failed again last week at Gann resistance in the 1.1040 area
  • Our near-term trend bias is positive on the euro while above 1.0760
  • A move through 1.1040 is needed to set off a more serious advance
  • A minor turn window is eyed around the latter part of the week
  • Only weakness below 1.0760 would turn us negative again on the euro.



EUR/USD Strategy: Link the long side while over 1.0760.

InstrumentSupport 2Support 1SpotResistance 1Resistance 2
EURUSD 1.0760 1.0800 1.0845 1.0950 1.1040
#eurusd, technical analysis, price action