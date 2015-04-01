Technical Analysis: EURUSD fails again at key Gann level

- EURUSD failed again last week at Gann resistance in the 1.1040 area
- Our near-term trend bias is positive on the euro while above 1.0760
- A move through 1.1040 is needed to set off a more serious advance
- A minor turn window is eyed around the latter part of the week
- Only weakness below 1.0760 would turn us negative again on the euro.
EUR/USD Strategy: Link the long side while over 1.0760.
|Instrument
|Support 2
|Support 1
|Spot
|Resistance 1
|Resistance 2
|EURUSD
|1.0760
|1.0800
|1.0845
|1.0950
|1.1040