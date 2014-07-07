Lamassu Brings Rakía, a Brand-spanking-new Open Source Back-end System for their ATMs

Lamassu which has revolutionized the in-person acquisition of Bitcoin via a streamlined thirty-second process earlier introduced a modular two-Bitcoin ATM system; has now brought in Rakía, a brand-spanking-new open source back-end system for its ATMs. The decision is aimed to continue providing A better experience for its clients.

The New Hampshire-based Bitcoin ATM maker, Lamassu has carved a niche for its product as it is not just reliable but also comes with excellent manufacturer’s warranty. The latest open source back-end system that it has brought in now will redefine how the company’s networks of ATMs in use around the world are utilized by customers.